Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Elie Youan's second was speculative but somehow caught out Scott Bain

Hibernian upset Scottish Premiership champions Celtic at Easter Road to set up a final-day Edinburgh derby decider to determine who will finish fourth in the division.

Lee Johnson's side twice came from behind against the 10 men of Celtic, then went ahead after Scott Bain let Elie Youan's speculative effort slip through his hands.

Reo Hatate's penalty had Celtic in front before Youan volleyed in a leveller after the break. Oh Hyeun-gyu put Ange Postecoglou's side back ahead, but Daizen Maeda's red card sparked the contest into a dramatic conclusion.

Kevin Nisbet equalised from the spot before Bain's fumble put Hibs ahead for the first time and the deputising goalkeeper was at fault again as Paul Hanlon nodded in a fourth.

It means Hibs can clinch fourth, and a guaranteed Europa Conference League place, if they can win at Tynecastle on Saturday.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Hibernian Formation 5-3-2 1 Marshall 2 Miller 25 Fish 4 Hanlon 26 Egan-Riley 16 Stevenson 8 Doyle-Hayes 14 Jeggo 11 Newell 23 Youan 15 Nisbet 1 Marshall

2 Miller Substituted for Cadden at 88' minutes

25 Fish

4 Hanlon

26 Egan-Riley Substituted for Henderson at 65' minutes

16 Stevenson

8 Doyle-Hayes Booked at 70mins Substituted for Bushiri at 87' minutes

14 Jeggo Substituted for Campbell at 45' minutes

11 Newell Substituted for McKirdy at 74' minutes

23 Youan

15 Nisbet Booked at 45mins Substitutes 3 Cabraja

12 Cadden

13 Hoppe

17 Devlin

18 Henderson

22 McKirdy

31 Johnson

32 Campbell

33 Bushiri Celtic Formation 4-3-3 29 Bain 56 Ralston 4 Starfelt 18 Kobayashi 25 Bernabei 41 Hatate 24 Iwata 42 McGregor 11 Abada 19 Oh 9 Haksabanovic 29 Bain

56 Ralston Booked at 74mins

4 Starfelt

18 Kobayashi

25 Bernabei

41 Hatate Substituted for Turnbull at 65' minutes

24 Iwata Substituted for O'Riley at 65' minutes

42 McGregor

11 Abada Substituted for Forrest at 65' minutes

19 Oh Substituted for Furuhashi at 81' minutes

9 Haksabanovic Substituted for Maeda at 22' minutes Booked at 67mins Substitutes 1 Hart

3 Taylor

8 Furuhashi

14 Turnbull

17 Neves Filipe

33 O'Riley

38 Maeda

49 Forrest

57 Welsh Referee: Kevin Clancy Attendance: 18,171 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Hibernian 4, Celtic 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Hibernian 4, Celtic 2. Post update Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Carl Starfelt. Post update David Turnbull (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Josh Campbell (Hibernian). Post update Offside, Hibernian. Paul Hanlon tries a through ball, but Harry McKirdy is caught offside. Post update Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Harry McKirdy. Post update Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Ewan Henderson. Post update Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Chris Cadden. Post update Attempt missed. Harry McKirdy (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Élie Youan. Post update James Forrest (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Chris Cadden (Hibernian). Post update Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Ewan Henderson. Post update Attempt blocked. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Turnbull. Post update Offside, Hibernian. Lewis Stevenson tries a through ball, but Harry McKirdy is caught offside. Post update David Turnbull (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Harry McKirdy (Hibernian). Substitution Substitution, Hibernian. Chris Cadden replaces Lewis Miller because of an injury. Substitution Substitution, Hibernian. Rocky Bushiri replaces Jake Doyle-Hayes. goal Goal! Own Goal by Alexandro Bernabei, Celtic. Hibernian 4, Celtic 2. Page 1 of 7 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward