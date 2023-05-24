Match ends, Rangers 2, Heart of Midlothian 2.
Rangers ended Hearts' hopes of claiming third place in the Scottish Premiership after an entertaining draw to finish the season unbeaten at Ibrox.
Lawrence Shankland gave the visitors a sensational first-minute lead as they aimed to chase down Aberdeen in third, but ultimately Rangers took control.
Todd Cantwell and Fashion Sakala scored either side of half-time after defensive mistakes from Hearts, as Rangers looked set to give Allan McGregor, Alfredo Morelos, and Scott Arfield the ideal Ibrox farewell.
However, substitute Garang Kuol scored a stoppage-time leveller for Hearts, who go into their final match against Hibernian only needing to avoid defeat to finish fourth, which would earn a place in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.
But it is ultimately disappointing for the club to miss out on third place which, as long as Celtic win the Scottish Cup, will earn guaranteed European group-stage football and a bounty of at least £4m.
- All the latest Rangers news & analysis
- Dowell agrees Rangers move
- Everything you need to know about Hearts
Missing out is even more galling because they had a 10-point lead over Aberdeen at the end of January, only for a run of poor form to coincide with the Pittodrie side's winning streak.
That cost Robbie Neilson his job, and Naismith has done his bet to salvage things, particularly by beating Aberdeen at the weekend, and they got the perfect start at Ibrox too.
A simple throw-in was poorly dealt with by Rangers and Shankland nodded home, and eventually got his 28th goal of the season after a VAR check for offside.
The visitors set about adding to that lead and Josh Ginnelly was denied by McGregor, but slowly Rangers worked their way back into the game.
Michael Beale's side wanted to maintain their unbeaten home record, give a proper send off to some of their long-serving players, and win all of their post-split fixtures for the first time.
Cantwell stroked in his sixth Rangers goal on the break after James Hill slipped trying to intercept Morelos' pass, and then just after the break Toby Sibbick failed to deal with a long ball and allowed Sakala in to stab his team in front.
Rangers piled on the pressure and Morelos and Arfield both missed chances to score on their final games at Ibrox, and Hearts kept at it and got their reward.
Kuol finished past McGregor from close range after some scrappy Rangers defending to earn a draw, but given that was effectively the last kick of the game, it was not enough to keep the race for third alive.
Player of the match - Todd Cantwell
Hearts fall short as Rangers say goodbye - analysis
The improvement in this Hearts team under Naismith was clear to see in the first half as they pressed effectively, played with pace and put Rangers under pressure.
It was always going to be a challenge to maintain that for 90 minutes, which is where they needed defensive discipline and the ability to soak up pressure.
Instead they made silly defensive mistakes to let Rangers back into the game, and ruin their hopes of third spot. There will be time for introspection at the club when the season is done, but on Saturday they still have to see off Hibs to be assured of European football next season.
Rangers have not downed tools since the league title was taken from their grasp a few weeks ago as they seek to take some kind of momentum into the next campaign after a trophy-less season.
Cantwell has been the shining star in that regard, and he was excellent again and scored for the fourth game in a row.
Morelos looked like the striker of old as he sought to go out with a bang, he was involved in a lot and got involved in a spat with Naismith on the touchline.
The only thing missing to complete his night was a goal and second yellow card. That would have seemed fitting for a box office player.
He was replaced with nine minutes left to a standing ovation. The Colombian leaves Ibrox as the club's record European scorer and with plenty of fond memories.
What's next?
Both sides finish their campaign on Saturday lunchtime, with Hearts hosting rivals Hibs while Rangers visit St Mirren (12:30 BST).
Line-ups
Rangers
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1McGregorBooked at 37mins
- 2Tavernier
- 16Souttar
- 38KingSubstituted forArfieldat 66'minutes
- 3YilmazBooked at 55mins
- 4Lundstram
- 43RaskinSubstituted forJackat 81'minutes
- 13Cantwell
- 18KamaraSubstituted forMatondoat 66'minutes
- 20MorelosBooked at 58minsSubstituted forWrightat 82'minutes
- 30SakalaSubstituted forLowryat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Hagi
- 8Jack
- 17Matondo
- 23Wright
- 28McCrorie
- 31Barisic
- 37Arfield
- 44Devine
- 51Lowry
Hearts
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28Clark
- 12Atkinson
- 21Sibbick
- 72Hill
- 15RowlesBooked at 63mins
- 14DevlinSubstituted forMcKayat 70'minutes
- 5HaringSubstituted forKiomourtzoglouat 83'minutes
- 88OdaSubstituted forSmithat 61'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 9Shankland
- 17ForrestSubstituted forKuolat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 30GinnellyBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 7Grant
- 8Kiomourtzoglou
- 13Stewart
- 16Halliday
- 18McKay
- 20Neilson
- 45Tait
- 61Kuol
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 48,428
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 2, Heart of Midlothian 2.
Booking
Garang Kuol (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 2, Heart of Midlothian 2. Garang Kuol (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Post update
John Souttar (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Alex Lowry replaces Fashion Sakala.
Post update
Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Barrie McKay following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by John Souttar.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Orestis Kiomourtzoglou.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by James Hill.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Orestis Kiomourtzoglou replaces Peter Haring.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Garang Kuol replaces Alan Forrest.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Scott Wright replaces Alfredo Morelos.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Ryan Jack replaces Nicolas Raskin.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier.
Booking
Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rabbi Matondo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Todd Cantwell (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Arfield.
Player of the match
KuolGarang Kuol
Rangers
Avg
- Squad number37Player nameArfieldAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number13Player nameCantwellAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number17Player nameMatondoAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number16Player nameSouttarAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number43Player nameRaskinAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number30Player nameSakalaAverage rating
6.01
- Squad number38Player nameKingAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number3Player nameYilmazAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number8Player nameJackAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number1Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number4Player nameLundstramAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number18Player nameKamaraAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number23Player nameWrightAverage rating
5.57
- Squad number51Player nameLowryAverage rating
5.42
- Squad number20Player nameMorelosAverage rating
5.37
Heart of Midlothian
Avg
- Squad number61Player nameKuolAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number72Player nameHillAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number9Player nameShanklandAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number28Player nameClarkAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number30Player nameGinnellyAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number12Player nameAtkinsonAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number88Player nameOdaAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number15Player nameRowlesAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number8Player nameKiomourtzoglouAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number5Player nameHaringAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number21Player nameSibbickAverage rating
4.91
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
4.18
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
4.10