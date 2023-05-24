Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Todd Cantwell's equaliser turned the tide for Rangers before Hearts' late equaliser

Rangers ended Hearts' hopes of claiming third place in the Scottish Premiership after an entertaining draw to finish the season unbeaten at Ibrox.

Lawrence Shankland gave the visitors a sensational first-minute lead as they aimed to chase down Aberdeen in third, but ultimately Rangers took control.

Todd Cantwell and Fashion Sakala scored either side of half-time after defensive mistakes from Hearts, as Rangers looked set to give Allan McGregor, Alfredo Morelos, and Scott Arfield the ideal Ibrox farewell.

However, substitute Garang Kuol scored a stoppage-time leveller for Hearts, who go into their final match against Hibernian only needing to avoid defeat to finish fourth, which would earn a place in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

But it is ultimately disappointing for the club to miss out on third place which, as long as Celtic win the Scottish Cup, will earn guaranteed European group-stage football and a bounty of at least £4m.

Missing out is even more galling because they had a 10-point lead over Aberdeen at the end of January, only for a run of poor form to coincide with the Pittodrie side's winning streak.

That cost Robbie Neilson his job, and Naismith has done his bet to salvage things, particularly by beating Aberdeen at the weekend, and they got the perfect start at Ibrox too.

A simple throw-in was poorly dealt with by Rangers and Shankland nodded home, and eventually got his 28th goal of the season after a VAR check for offside.

The visitors set about adding to that lead and Josh Ginnelly was denied by McGregor, but slowly Rangers worked their way back into the game.

Michael Beale's side wanted to maintain their unbeaten home record, give a proper send off to some of their long-serving players, and win all of their post-split fixtures for the first time.

Cantwell stroked in his sixth Rangers goal on the break after James Hill slipped trying to intercept Morelos' pass, and then just after the break Toby Sibbick failed to deal with a long ball and allowed Sakala in to stab his team in front.

Rangers piled on the pressure and Morelos and Arfield both missed chances to score on their final games at Ibrox, and Hearts kept at it and got their reward.

Kuol finished past McGregor from close range after some scrappy Rangers defending to earn a draw, but given that was effectively the last kick of the game, it was not enough to keep the race for third alive.

Player of the match - Todd Cantwell

Cantwell continued his fine form, scoring for the fourth game in a row

Hearts fall short as Rangers say goodbye - analysis

The improvement in this Hearts team under Naismith was clear to see in the first half as they pressed effectively, played with pace and put Rangers under pressure.

It was always going to be a challenge to maintain that for 90 minutes, which is where they needed defensive discipline and the ability to soak up pressure.

Instead they made silly defensive mistakes to let Rangers back into the game, and ruin their hopes of third spot. There will be time for introspection at the club when the season is done, but on Saturday they still have to see off Hibs to be assured of European football next season.

Rangers have not downed tools since the league title was taken from their grasp a few weeks ago as they seek to take some kind of momentum into the next campaign after a trophy-less season.

Cantwell has been the shining star in that regard, and he was excellent again and scored for the fourth game in a row.

Morelos looked like the striker of old as he sought to go out with a bang, he was involved in a lot and got involved in a spat with Naismith on the touchline.

The only thing missing to complete his night was a goal and second yellow card. That would have seemed fitting for a box office player.

He was replaced with nine minutes left to a standing ovation. The Colombian leaves Ibrox as the club's record European scorer and with plenty of fond memories.

What's next?

Both sides finish their campaign on Saturday lunchtime, with Hearts hosting rivals Hibs while Rangers visit St Mirren (12:30 BST).

