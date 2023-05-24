Close menu
Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers2HeartsHeart of Midlothian1

Rangers v Heart of Midlothian

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Follow live coverage

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1McGregorBooked at 37mins
  • 2Tavernier
  • 16Souttar
  • 38KingSubstituted forArfieldat 66'minutes
  • 3YilmazBooked at 55mins
  • 4Lundstram
  • 43RaskinSubstituted forJackat 81'minutes
  • 13Cantwell
  • 18KamaraSubstituted forMatondoat 66'minutes
  • 20MorelosBooked at 58minsSubstituted forWrightat 82'minutes
  • 30Sakala

Substitutes

  • 7Hagi
  • 8Jack
  • 17Matondo
  • 23Wright
  • 28McCrorie
  • 31Barisic
  • 37Arfield
  • 44Devine
  • 51Lowry

Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Clark
  • 12Atkinson
  • 21Sibbick
  • 72Hill
  • 15RowlesBooked at 63mins
  • 14DevlinSubstituted forMcKayat 70'minutes
  • 5HaringSubstituted forKiomourtzoglouat 83'minutes
  • 88OdaSubstituted forSmithat 61'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 9Shankland
  • 17ForrestSubstituted forKuolat 83'minutes
  • 30GinnellyBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 2Smith
  • 7Grant
  • 8Kiomourtzoglou
  • 13Stewart
  • 16Halliday
  • 18McKay
  • 20Neilson
  • 45Tait
  • 61Kuol
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
48,428

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home17
Away5
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Orestis Kiomourtzoglou replaces Peter Haring.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Garang Kuol replaces Alan Forrest.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Scott Wright replaces Alfredo Morelos.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Ryan Jack replaces Nicolas Raskin.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier.

  6. Booking

    Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rabbi Matondo.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Todd Cantwell (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Arfield.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by James Hill.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfredo Morelos.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Todd Cantwell with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Zander Clark.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fashion Sakala.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Barrie McKay with a cross following a set piece situation.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Nicolas Raskin (Rangers).

  17. Post update

    Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Barrie McKay replaces Cameron Devlin.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nicolas Raskin.

  20. Post update

    Foul by John Souttar (Rangers).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Rangers

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    5.73

  2. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    5.74

  3. Squad number16Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    6.12

  4. Squad number38Player nameKing
    Average rating

    5.88

  5. Squad number3Player nameYilmaz
    Average rating

    5.85

  6. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    5.73

  7. Squad number43Player nameRaskin
    Average rating

    5.91

  8. Squad number13Player nameCantwell
    Average rating

    6.46

  9. Squad number18Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    5.75

  10. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    5.38

  11. Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    5.90

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameJack
    Average rating

    6.00

  2. Squad number17Player nameMatondo
    Average rating

    7.32

  3. Squad number23Player nameWright
    Average rating

    6.00

  4. Squad number37Player nameArfield
    Average rating

    7.56

Heart of Midlothian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number28Player nameClark
    Average rating

    5.37

  2. Squad number12Player nameAtkinson
    Average rating

    5.19

  3. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    4.94

  4. Squad number72Player nameHill
    Average rating

    5.19

  5. Squad number15Player nameRowles
    Average rating

    5.03

  6. Squad number14Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    4.97

  7. Squad number5Player nameHaring
    Average rating

    4.94

  8. Squad number88Player nameOda
    Average rating

    5.15

  9. Squad number9Player nameShankland
    Average rating

    5.53

  10. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    4.95

  11. Squad number30Player nameGinnelly
    Average rating

    5.28

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    3.25

  2. Squad number8Player nameKiomourtzoglou
    Average rating

    6.00

  3. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    3.87

  4. Squad number61Player nameKuol
    Average rating

    6.00

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport