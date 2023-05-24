Rangers v Heart of Midlothian

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Orestis Kiomourtzoglou replaces Peter Haring.
Line-ups
Rangers
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1McGregorBooked at 37mins
- 2Tavernier
- 16Souttar
- 38KingSubstituted forArfieldat 66'minutes
- 3YilmazBooked at 55mins
- 4Lundstram
- 43RaskinSubstituted forJackat 81'minutes
- 13Cantwell
- 18KamaraSubstituted forMatondoat 66'minutes
- 20MorelosBooked at 58minsSubstituted forWrightat 82'minutes
- 30Sakala
Substitutes
- 7Hagi
- 8Jack
- 17Matondo
- 23Wright
- 28McCrorie
- 31Barisic
- 37Arfield
- 44Devine
- 51Lowry
Hearts
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28Clark
- 12Atkinson
- 21Sibbick
- 72Hill
- 15RowlesBooked at 63mins
- 14DevlinSubstituted forMcKayat 70'minutes
- 5HaringSubstituted forKiomourtzoglouat 83'minutes
- 88OdaSubstituted forSmithat 61'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 9Shankland
- 17ForrestSubstituted forKuolat 83'minutes
- 30GinnellyBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 7Grant
- 8Kiomourtzoglou
- 13Stewart
- 16Halliday
- 18McKay
- 20Neilson
- 45Tait
- 61Kuol
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 48,428
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Garang Kuol replaces Alan Forrest.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Scott Wright replaces Alfredo Morelos.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Ryan Jack replaces Nicolas Raskin.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tavernier.
Booking
Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rabbi Matondo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Todd Cantwell (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Arfield.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by James Hill.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rabbi Matondo (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfredo Morelos.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Todd Cantwell with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Zander Clark.
Post update
Attempt saved. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fashion Sakala.
Post update
Attempt missed. Peter Haring (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Barrie McKay with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Nicolas Raskin (Rangers).
Post update
Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Barrie McKay replaces Cameron Devlin.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nicolas Raskin.
Post update
Foul by John Souttar (Rangers).
Rangers
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number16Player nameSouttarAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number38Player nameKingAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number3Player nameYilmazAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number4Player nameLundstramAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number43Player nameRaskinAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number13Player nameCantwellAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number18Player nameKamaraAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number20Player nameMorelosAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number30Player nameSakalaAverage rating
5.90
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameJackAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number17Player nameMatondoAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number23Player nameWrightAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number37Player nameArfieldAverage rating
7.56
Heart of Midlothian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number28Player nameClarkAverage rating
5.37
- Squad number12Player nameAtkinsonAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number21Player nameSibbickAverage rating
4.94
- Squad number72Player nameHillAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number15Player nameRowlesAverage rating
5.03
- Squad number14Player nameDevlinAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number5Player nameHaringAverage rating
4.94
- Squad number88Player nameOdaAverage rating
5.15
- Squad number9Player nameShanklandAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number17Player nameForrestAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number30Player nameGinnellyAverage rating
5.28
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
3.25
- Squad number8Player nameKiomourtzoglouAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
3.87
- Squad number61Player nameKuolAverage rating
6.00