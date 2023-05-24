Close menu
Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen3St MirrenSt Mirren0

Aberdeen 3-0 St Mirren: Shinnie double wraps up third

By George O'NeillBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Clarkson scores
Leighton Clarkson's free-kick sent Aberdeen on their way

Aberdeen guaranteed a third place finish in the Scottish Premiership after they swept past 10-man St Mirren at a raucous Pittodrie.

Leighton Clarkson and Graeme Shinnie scored either side of Thierry Small's red card, and Shinnie added his second - Aberdeen's third - after the break.

Barry Robson's side are now four points clear of Hearts in fourth with just one game to play, after the Tynecastle side could only draw away at Rangers.

St Mirren's hopes of European football next season are over as they can now only finish sixth.

It was a nervy start to the game from both sides, understandably so given what was at stake, with neither able to keep hold of the ball, let alone threaten the opposition goal.

However, the wait for the opening attempt was well worth it for the home fans, as Clarkson bent a lovely free-kick up and over the wall away from the despairing dive of Trevor Carson.

St Mirren looked a threat from set-pieces, with Curtis Main and Alex Gogic both going close, but they were unable to take advantage and went down to 10 men on the hour mark.

Small caught Bojan Miovski late and high on the ankle, and after a quick visit to the monitor, referee Don Robertson upgraded his prior yellow card and showed the St Mirren defender red.

From there, Aberdeen took full control - a sharp save from Carson denied Ross McCrorie, but the hosts didn't have to wait long for their second.

Carson got down sharply to palm away a low cross from the right, but could only push it straight into the path of the onrushing Shinnie, who nodded home a simple chance.

After the break, Robson's side continued where they had left off; Shinnie doubling his tally after an excellent team move.

Duk broke down the right and fed Ylber Ramadani. The Albanian international found Shinnie in acres of space around the penalty spot, and he took a touch to set himself before firing low beyond Carson.

St Mirren were stunned, the wind completely knocked out of a side perhaps still feeling the effects of their efforts at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Aberdeen continued to create openings, and Duk looked determined to get in on the act, but the Cape Verde forward could only fire into the side netting after making his way into the box.

Player of the match - Graeme Shinnie

Shinnie celebrates
A true captain's performance on his return to the side. Two goals in addition to his usual drive and bite in the heart of midfield.

Robson completes remarkable turnaround - analysis

When Jim Goodwin was sacked at the end of January, the club were seventh and in free-fall, thrashed at Tynecastle and Easter Road in the league, and dumped out of the Scottish Cup in humiliating fashion at Darvel.

Robson inherited a squad devoid of confidence, but shored up a leaky defensive, and installed a siege mentality at Pittodrie, slowly but surely taking Aberdeen back up the table.

With this victory, they have confirmed European football for next season - potentially even group-stage football - an eventuality that was unthinkable just four months ago.

The task for Robson now is to keep the impressive core of this squad together, many of whom are at the club on temporary contracts.

For St Mirren, their hopes of Europe are gone, but they showed the battling qualities that have taken them to a top-six finish, refusing to roll over despite the 3-0 deficit.

It was only the impressive Kelle Roos that kept Aberdeen's clean sheet intact, saving well from Ryan Strain, Curtis Main and Mark O'Hara.

Under Robinson they have punched well above their weight all season, which must not be forgotten despite this disappointment.

What's next?

Aberdeen go to Celtic Park on Saturday (12:30 BST), while St Mirren host Rangers at the same time.

Line-ups

Aberdeen

Formation 3-5-2

  • 24Roos
  • 18Pollock
  • 27MacDonald
  • 4Scales
  • 2McCrorie
  • 16RamadaniSubstituted forBarronat 71'minutes
  • 20Clarkson
  • 6Shinnie
  • 17Hayes
  • 11de Barros LopesSubstituted forBavidgeat 75'minutes
  • 9MiovskiSubstituted forWatkinsat 34'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lewis
  • 3MacKenzie
  • 7Morris
  • 8Barron
  • 15Watkins
  • 22Coulson
  • 23Duncan
  • 25Richardson
  • 36Bavidge

St Mirren

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Carson
  • 23StrainSubstituted forGallagherat 75'minutes
  • 22Fraser
  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 5TaylorSubstituted forTanserat 45'minutes
  • 16SmallBooked at 31mins
  • 13GogicBooked at 59mins
  • 17BaccusSubstituted forOffordat 45'minutes
  • 6O'Hara
  • 10MainSubstituted forJamiesonat 75'minutes
  • 11KiltieSubstituted forTaylorat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Tanser
  • 15Boyd-Munce
  • 18Dunne
  • 24Jamieson
  • 25Offord
  • 27Urminsky
  • 30Taylor
  • 31Gallagher
  • 32Kenny
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
16,303

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home15
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aberdeen 3, St. Mirren 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aberdeen 3, St. Mirren 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Aberdeen. Jonny Hayes tries a through ball, but Graeme Shinnie is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Scott Tanser (St. Mirren).

  6. Post update

    Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Scott Tanser (St. Mirren).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Leighton Clarkson.

  9. Post update

    Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Fraser Taylor (St. Mirren).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marley Watkins (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Leighton Clarkson.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Fraser Taylor replaces Greg Kiltie.

  13. Post update

    Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Alex Gogic (St. Mirren).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mark O'Hara (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lewis Jamieson.

  16. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Lewis Jamieson replaces Curtis Main.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Alfie Bavidge replaces Duk.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Declan Gallagher replaces Ryan Strain.

  20. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Ryan Strain (St. Mirren).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Player of the match

ShinnieGraeme Shinnie

with an average of 8.85

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number6Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    8.85

  2. Squad number20Player nameClarkson
    Average rating

    8.84

  3. Squad number11Player nameDuk
    Average rating

    8.44

  4. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    8.38

  5. Squad number18Player namePollock
    Average rating

    8.28

  6. Squad number4Player nameScales
    Average rating

    8.27

  7. Squad number24Player nameRoos
    Average rating

    8.25

  8. Squad number27Player nameMacDonald
    Average rating

    8.16

  9. Squad number9Player nameMiovski
    Average rating

    8.13

  10. Squad number16Player nameRamadani
    Average rating

    8.12

  11. Squad number36Player nameBavidge
    Average rating

    8.08

  12. Squad number8Player nameBarron
    Average rating

    7.91

  13. Squad number15Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    7.68

  14. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    5.94

St Mirren

  1. Squad number1Player nameCarson
    Average rating

    4.83

  2. Squad number23Player nameStrain
    Average rating

    4.68

  3. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    4.63

  4. Squad number5Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    4.56

  5. Squad number10Player nameMain
    Average rating

    4.46

  6. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    4.46

  7. Squad number4Player nameShaughnessy
    Average rating

    4.40

  8. Squad number17Player nameBaccus
    Average rating

    4.18

  9. Squad number6Player nameO'Hara
    Average rating

    3.98

  10. Squad number11Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    3.89

  11. Squad number16Player nameSmall
    Average rating

    3.44

  12. Squad number25Player nameOfford
    Average rating

    3.31

  13. Squad number3Player nameTanser
    Average rating

    3.21

  14. Squad number30Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    3.00

  15. Squad number24Player nameJamieson
    Average rating

    2.94

  16. Squad number31Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    2.88

