Leighton Clarkson's free-kick sent Aberdeen on their way

Aberdeen guaranteed a third place finish in the Scottish Premiership after they swept past 10-man St Mirren at a raucous Pittodrie.

Leighton Clarkson and Graeme Shinnie scored either side of Thierry Small's red card, and Shinnie added his second - Aberdeen's third - after the break.

Barry Robson's side are now four points clear of Hearts in fourth with just one game to play, after the Tynecastle side could only draw away at Rangers.

St Mirren's hopes of European football next season are over as they can now only finish sixth.

It was a nervy start to the game from both sides, understandably so given what was at stake, with neither able to keep hold of the ball, let alone threaten the opposition goal.

However, the wait for the opening attempt was well worth it for the home fans, as Clarkson bent a lovely free-kick up and over the wall away from the despairing dive of Trevor Carson.

St Mirren looked a threat from set-pieces, with Curtis Main and Alex Gogic both going close, but they were unable to take advantage and went down to 10 men on the hour mark.

Small caught Bojan Miovski late and high on the ankle, and after a quick visit to the monitor, referee Don Robertson upgraded his prior yellow card and showed the St Mirren defender red.

From there, Aberdeen took full control - a sharp save from Carson denied Ross McCrorie, but the hosts didn't have to wait long for their second.

Carson got down sharply to palm away a low cross from the right, but could only push it straight into the path of the onrushing Shinnie, who nodded home a simple chance.

After the break, Robson's side continued where they had left off; Shinnie doubling his tally after an excellent team move.

Duk broke down the right and fed Ylber Ramadani. The Albanian international found Shinnie in acres of space around the penalty spot, and he took a touch to set himself before firing low beyond Carson.

St Mirren were stunned, the wind completely knocked out of a side perhaps still feeling the effects of their efforts at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Aberdeen continued to create openings, and Duk looked determined to get in on the act, but the Cape Verde forward could only fire into the side netting after making his way into the box.

Player of the match - Graeme Shinnie

A true captain's performance on his return to the side. Two goals in addition to his usual drive and bite in the heart of midfield.

Robson completes remarkable turnaround - analysis

When Jim Goodwin was sacked at the end of January, the club were seventh and in free-fall, thrashed at Tynecastle and Easter Road in the league, and dumped out of the Scottish Cup in humiliating fashion at Darvel.

Robson inherited a squad devoid of confidence, but shored up a leaky defensive, and installed a siege mentality at Pittodrie, slowly but surely taking Aberdeen back up the table.

With this victory, they have confirmed European football for next season - potentially even group-stage football - an eventuality that was unthinkable just four months ago.

The task for Robson now is to keep the impressive core of this squad together, many of whom are at the club on temporary contracts.

For St Mirren, their hopes of Europe are gone, but they showed the battling qualities that have taken them to a top-six finish, refusing to roll over despite the 3-0 deficit.

It was only the impressive Kelle Roos that kept Aberdeen's clean sheet intact, saving well from Ryan Strain, Curtis Main and Mark O'Hara.

Under Robinson they have punched well above their weight all season, which must not be forgotten despite this disappointment.

What's next?

Aberdeen go to Celtic Park on Saturday (12:30 BST), while St Mirren host Rangers at the same time.

