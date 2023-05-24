Close menu
Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston0MotherwellMotherwell1

Livingston v Motherwell

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Follow live coverage

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1GeorgeBooked at 43mins
  • 2Devlin
  • 23De Lucas
  • 4Parkes
  • 11MontañoBooked at 69minsSubstituted forPenriceat 81'minutes
  • 24Kelly
  • 33Oméonga
  • 12BrandonSubstituted forHamiltonat 44'minutes
  • 17KellySubstituted forHoltat 45'minutes
  • 19Nouble
  • 9AndersonSubstituted forShinnieat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Bahamboula
  • 8Pittman
  • 16Bradley
  • 18Holt
  • 22Shinnie
  • 28Guthrie
  • 29Penrice
  • 32Hamilton

Motherwell

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Kelly
  • 16McGinn
  • 66ButcherSubstituted forMugabiat 22'minutes
  • 20Blaney
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 27GossBooked at 57mins
  • 18Cornelius
  • 24Furlong
  • 7Spittal
  • 21MandronSubstituted forObikaat 77'minutes
  • 9van Veen

Substitutes

  • 5Mugabi
  • 13Oxborough
  • 15Aitchison
  • 17McKinstry
  • 22Johnston
  • 26Tierney
  • 38Miller
  • 49Ferrie
  • 99Obika
Referee:
Chris Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home7
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away9
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell).

  2. Post update

    James Penrice (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. James Penrice replaces Cristian Montaño.

  5. Post update

    Delay in match (Motherwell).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cristian Montaño (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andrew Shinnie.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Obika (Motherwell).

  8. Post update

    Nicky Devlin (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Jonathan Obika replaces Mikael Mandron.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Andrew Shinnie replaces Bruce Anderson.

  11. Post update

    Foul by James Furlong (Motherwell).

  12. Post update

    Nicky Devlin (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Sean Kelly.

  14. Booking

    Cristian Montaño (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Cristian Montaño (Livingston).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Tom Parkes.

  18. Post update

    Dean Cornelius (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Cristian Montaño (Livingston).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Dean Cornelius (Motherwell).

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Livingston

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameGeorge
    Average rating

    6.87

  2. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    7.47

  3. Squad number23Player nameDe Lucas
    Average rating

    7.59

  4. Squad number4Player nameParkes
    Average rating

    8.00

  5. Squad number11Player nameCristian Montaño
    Average rating

    8.02

  6. Squad number24Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    7.46

  7. Squad number33Player nameOméonga
    Average rating

    7.28

  8. Squad number12Player nameBrandon
    Average rating

    6.82

  9. Squad number17Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    9.26

  10. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    7.72

  11. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    8.22

Substitutes

  1. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    1.84

  2. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    5.67

  3. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    6.00

  4. Squad number32Player nameHamilton
    Average rating

    7.09

Motherwell

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    4.74

  2. Squad number16Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    4.79

  3. Squad number66Player nameButcher
    Average rating

    5.07

  4. Squad number20Player nameBlaney
    Average rating

    5.21

  5. Squad number2Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    4.86

  6. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    5.24

  7. Squad number18Player nameCornelius
    Average rating

    4.12

  8. Squad number24Player nameFurlong
    Average rating

    4.76

  9. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    4.89

  10. Squad number21Player nameMandron
    Average rating

    5.79

  11. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    2.97

Substitutes

  1. Squad number5Player nameMugabi
    Average rating

    6.64

  2. Squad number99Player nameObika
    Average rating

    6.00

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport