Livingston v Motherwell

Foul by Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell).
Line-ups
Livingston
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1GeorgeBooked at 43mins
- 2Devlin
- 23De Lucas
- 4Parkes
- 11MontañoBooked at 69minsSubstituted forPenriceat 81'minutes
- 24Kelly
- 33Oméonga
- 12BrandonSubstituted forHamiltonat 44'minutes
- 17KellySubstituted forHoltat 45'minutes
- 19Nouble
- 9AndersonSubstituted forShinnieat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Bahamboula
- 8Pittman
- 16Bradley
- 18Holt
- 22Shinnie
- 28Guthrie
- 29Penrice
- 32Hamilton
Motherwell
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Kelly
- 16McGinn
- 66ButcherSubstituted forMugabiat 22'minutes
- 20Blaney
- 2O'Donnell
- 27GossBooked at 57mins
- 18Cornelius
- 24Furlong
- 7Spittal
- 21MandronSubstituted forObikaat 77'minutes
- 9van Veen
Substitutes
- 5Mugabi
- 13Oxborough
- 15Aitchison
- 17McKinstry
- 22Johnston
- 26Tierney
- 38Miller
- 49Ferrie
- 99Obika
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Post update
James Penrice (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. James Penrice replaces Cristian Montaño.
Post update
Delay in match (Motherwell).
Post update
Attempt missed. Cristian Montaño (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andrew Shinnie.
Post update
Foul by Jonathan Obika (Motherwell).
Post update
Nicky Devlin (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Jonathan Obika replaces Mikael Mandron.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Andrew Shinnie replaces Bruce Anderson.
Post update
Foul by James Furlong (Motherwell).
Post update
Nicky Devlin (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Sean Kelly.
Booking
Cristian Montaño (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cristian Montaño (Livingston).
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Tom Parkes.
Post update
Dean Cornelius (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cristian Montaño (Livingston).
Post update
Foul by Dean Cornelius (Motherwell).
Livingston
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameGeorgeAverage rating
6.87
- Squad number2Player nameDevlinAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number23Player nameDe LucasAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number4Player nameParkesAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number11Player nameCristian MontañoAverage rating
8.02
- Squad number24Player nameKellyAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number33Player nameOméongaAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number12Player nameBrandonAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number17Player nameKellyAverage rating
9.26
- Squad number19Player nameNoubleAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number9Player nameAndersonAverage rating
8.22
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameHoltAverage rating
1.84
- Squad number22Player nameShinnieAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number29Player namePenriceAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number32Player nameHamiltonAverage rating
7.09
Motherwell
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
4.74
- Squad number16Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
4.79
- Squad number66Player nameButcherAverage rating
5.07
- Squad number20Player nameBlaneyAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number2Player nameO'DonnellAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number27Player nameGossAverage rating
5.24
- Squad number18Player nameCorneliusAverage rating
4.12
- Squad number24Player nameFurlongAverage rating
4.76
- Squad number7Player nameSpittalAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number21Player nameMandronAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
2.97
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameMugabiAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number99Player nameObikaAverage rating
6.00