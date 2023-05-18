Leicester won the Premier League in 2016 but they may only have a few days left as a top-flight team.

The Foxes could be relegated with a defeat at Newcastle on Monday if other results go against them this weekend, and BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton is not expecting their trip to St James' Park to go well.

"This is the game which is going to bury Leicester," Sutton said. "They will still have something to fight for when they play Newcastle but, defensively, I just can't see them keeping Eddie Howe's side out."

Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches this season, against a variety of guests.

This weekend he is taking on skateboarders Anna Pixner and Jenny Jungle, the stars of new film, Woolf Women.

Woolf Women is a film documentary about five female downhill skateboarders who embark on a white-knuckle adventure across Europe to an ancient monastery perched high in the Pontic Mountains in Turkey. It will be in UK cinemas from 8 June.

Jenny (far left) and Anna (second left) and the rest of the Woolf Women: Lisa Peters from the Netherlands, Jasmijn Hanegraef from Belgium and Alejandra Salamandra from Colombia

"The film is an adventure but it's also about friendship and passion for sport," Anna, who is from Austria, told BBC Sport.

"There are not very many women in downhill skateboarding and that has kind of made us have this really strong bond together as a group.

"I do see a lot of interest from women who want to get into it but I know from my own experience there are a lot of things that make it harder for us.

"The community is not that inviting for any girls starting out - there is more scepticism about them if they are not very skilled at first. It can be quite an intimidating atmosphere if you compete at an event where 200 people have registered but there are only two women, and you are not that good yet.

"When I started I didn't see many women downhill skateboarders who were really skilled - I was just watching the men and imagining myself doing that.

"I think it is the same in a lot of sports but it is changing. In football now, for example, there are lots of female stars and role models for girls, so they don't just have to compare themselves to the men."

Anna tackled Mount Olympus in Greece as part of the group's adventure across Europe. Downhill skating involves racing down steep roads on a longboard at speeds of up to 100 km per hour. "The rush that it gives you makes you feel amazing," she said. "I never felt that in any other sport that I tried."

Jenny Jungle, aka Mama Woolf, is the leader of the Woolf Women. She learnt downhill skateboarding in Wales and is now ranked number two in the world.

"Before skateboarding, I was a snowboarder. I grew up in the mountains in Germany and then Austria - my dad was a ski teacher so I learned to ski when I was three then, when I was eight or nine, I started snowboarding," she explained.

"I did my masters degree in London and wrote about adrenaline and how it influences our emotions. I was doing research trying to find an extreme sport that could work as an example, and I found downhill skateboarding. Then I didn't want to do anything else.

"Our sport is adrenaline-driven and we want to show that women are able to do things like this, and inspire others to try it too.

"I did try football when I was growing up but that is another problem - all the boys were amazing so you just got so intimidated as a girl that you didn't want to carry on. I played handball instead.

"It is different now. But football is the most important sport in the world, pretty much, so if that had not been one of the first to change, then what else would?

"I think you can already see that there are already way more girls actually going for it. That's because there's such a big audience in football and it can help in other sports as well."

Premier League - week 37 When? Result Sutton Anna Jenny SATURDAY, 20 MAY Tottenham v Brentford x-x 1-1 0-1 2-1 Bournemouth v Man Utd x-x 1-2 1-2 0-2 Fulham v Crystal Palace x-x 2-1 0-1 1-1 Liverpool v Aston Villa x-x 3-1 3-0 2-1 Wolves v Everton x-x 1-1 1-2 1-0 Nottingham Forest v Arsenal x-x 1-1 3-2 0-2 SUNDAY, 21 MAY West Ham v Leeds x-x 0-0 2-0 1-0 Brighton v Southampton x-x 2-0 2-1 2-1 Man City v Chelsea x-x 5-0 1-0 3-1 MONDAY, 22 MAY Newcastle v Leicester x-x 3-1 3-2 2-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

SATURDAY, 20 MAY

Tottenham v Brentford (12:30 BST)

I've got my past three predictions right about Tottenham but I still really don't know what to expect from them.

Do Spurs really want to be in the Europa Conference League next season? That's what they will get if they finish seventh, and it can't be much of an incentive.

Tottenham's interim head coach Ryan Mason has indicated he wants the job permanently but he hasn't done anything since taking charge which makes you think 'blimey, he can take them to the next level'. That might sound harsh, but that's the way it seems to me.

Brentford will be without England striker Ivan Toney following his ban. Toney scored when they drew 2-2 with Spurs earlier in the season but I can still see the Bees getting something from this game without him.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Anna's prediction: 0-1

Jenny's prediction: 2-1

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Bournemouth v Man Utd (15:00)

At the start of the season, Manchester United would have taken being in fourth place with three games to go, let alone with the Carabao Cup in the bag and the FA Cup final to come.

Their away form has become a bit of a concern but I do think the fact the Bournemouth are safe from the drop will help Erik ten Hag's side here.

I have been really impressed by the Cherries and I have been wrong about them so many times that don't want to just write them off again - but you can probably guess what I am going to say next.

I am going with United to win, because of what is at stake for them.

Two wins from their last three games will guarantee a top-four finish and they will be desperate to get over the line, with Liverpool in form and on their tail.

It won't be easy, but I am backing United to get one of them here.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Anna's prediction: 1-2

Jenny's prediction: 0-2

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Fulham v Crystal Palace (15:00)

Wilfried Zaha will miss Crystal Palace's final two games of the season through injury but that's not too big a blow because of the form of Eberechi Eze, who has been scoring a barrel-load of goals recently.

I am still going to go with Fulham to win this one, though.

I am really enjoying watching them at the moment because they are playing with such freedom and, after beating Leicester and Southampton, I think they can make it three wins on the spin.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Anna's prediction: 0-1

Jenny's prediction: 1-1

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Liverpool v Aston Villa (15:00)

This feels like the kind of game where Aston Villa boss Unai Emery could go and set his team up to frustrate Liverpool and carry a threat on the counter.

So, I am certainly not discounting Villa here, but Liverpool have such great momentum after winning their past seven games that I can't see them stumbling. They will attack Villa, and they may even overwhelm them.

The Reds play bottom side Southampton in their final game of the season so I am expecting them to finish on 71 points - they will need Newcastle or Manchester United to slip up to let them sneak into the top four.

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

Anna's prediction: 3-0

Jenny's prediction: 2-1

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Wolves v Everton (15:00)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's fitness is the big thing for Everton here. He came off at half-time of Sunday's defeat against Manchester City with a tight groin, and clearly Toffees boss Sean Dyche wants him available here.

With Calvert-Lewin leading the line, Everton beat Brighton 5-1 in their last away game and they will carry far more of a threat if he plays at Molineux.

I'd go so far as saying as their whole season, and whether they stay up, depends on him.

Wolves are safe but I don't think their manager Julen Lopetegui will let them drift through their final home game of the season - they will be well-organised, and won't just roll over.

I definitely don't think Everton will win it without Calvert-Lewin and I have a feeling it will end up in a draw anyway, which would mean they still have work to do in their final game of the season, at home against Bournemouth.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Anna's prediction: 1-2

Jenny's prediction: We are the Woolf women so I have got to go with the Wolves to win here, haven't I!? 1-0

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal (17:30)

Arsenal have been fading for a while but last week's defeat by Brighton meant their title hopes have gone.

City need one win from their final three games to clinch their fifth title in six seasons

This is one of those games where you might expect the Gunners will really bounce back and show great authority but the longer the season has gone on, the less we have seen them do that.

They have lost control of so many games recently. Earlier in the season, Mikel Arteta's side dictated the play and played at their own pace, but they seem to have lost the ability to do that.

Because of Nottingham Forest's position, you know that they are going to really scrap for everything without having to throw caution to the wind, because their fate is in their own hands.

At home is where it happens for them and while I don't think it will be a particularly pretty game, I can see Forest finding a way of picking up another point.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Anna's prediction: 3-2

Jenny's prediction: I lived close to Arsenal's stadium when was in London so they are kind of my local team - we got all the crowds going past our house every matchday. Let's go for them to win this one. 0-2

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

SUNDAY, 21 MAY

West Ham v Leeds (13:30 BST)

West Ham are essentially safe now - Southampton and Leicester cannot catch them and, while Leeds can still finish level with them on points, it would take a big swing in goal difference for Sam Allardyce's side to go above them.

So, Hammers boss David Moyes has been quite entitled to focus on his side's Europa Conference League semi-final with his team selections in the past week or so, even if it has meant they have lost four of their past five Premier League games.

I know what Big Sam is trying to do at Leeds, but he was given such a short space of time to make a difference that appointing him was a massive gamble.

Leeds have only won two away league games all season and they probably won't try to play much football here. The plan will be to keep West Ham out and try to nick this.

Will it work? No, I don't think so. I can see them getting another draw, which is not what they need.

Sutton's prediction: 0-0

Anna's prediction: 2-0

Jenny's prediction: 1-0

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Brighton v Southampton (14:00 BST)

Southampton are already down and I don't see them going toe to toe with Brighton - they will try to disrupt the Seagulls rather than try to attack them.

It is all about what happens next at Saints now, whether Ruben Selles is going to be in charge next season and if they can keep the likes of James Ward-Prowse.

Their whole transfer model will have to change too. They have been buying talented but raw young players and developing them in the Premier League but that has gone out of the window. They won't be able to attract the best young players when they are in the Championship.

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Anna's prediction: 2-1

Jenny's prediction: 2-1

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Man City v Chelsea (16:00 BST)

I was at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday and Manchester City's performance levels against Real Madrid were just amazing.

I was expecting City to dominate the ball and territory but I thought Madrid would carry a threat at times, and they really didn't.

City could be crowned champions on Saturday if Arsenal lose at Forest but they are going to want to go out and smash Chelsea regardless of whether they need to win this game to seal a hat-trick of titles.

That's what I think will happen, too. From what I have seen of Chelsea, they don't have an identity, or much of a plan. They have got some very good individual players but they are not a team and there are times when they look like a mess.

City will make some changes and bring in people like Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez, but they will still win easily.

Sutton's prediction: 5-0

Anna's prediction: 1-0

Jenny's prediction: 3-1

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

MONDAY, 22 MAY

Newcastle v Leicester (20:00 BST)

Leicester have scored more goals than any other team in the bottom half of the table - and more than Aston Villa, who are eighth, too.

The Foxes have some excellent attacking players but their defence is just not good enough. Even the return of Jonny Evans, who is a real warrior, has not changed that.

That's why I don't think they will be able to compete with Newcastle, who have got a top-four finish in their sights and could take a big step towards that here.

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

Anna's prediction: 3-2

Jenny's prediction: 2-0

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Chris Sutton, Anna and Jenny were speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Sutton do last time?

From last weekend's Premier League fixtures, Sutton drew with his guest - Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott. They both got six correct results from 10 matches, with three exact scores, giving them a total of 150 points.

Thursday's game between Newcastle and Brighton was originally scheduled for week 24 but was postponed because Newcastle were playing in the Carabao Cup final.

Sutton went for a 3-3 draw and scored zero points while his guest, Those Damn Crows drummer Ronnie Huxford, correctly backed Newcastle to win 4-1. That earned him 40 points and gave him victory, by 100-80.

Guest leaderboard Ben Bruce of Asking Alexandria 230 Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott 150 Keke from 1Xtra 140 Gaz Coombes 120 Ali Bruce-Ball, Modernlove drummer Cian McCluskey, Jack Rowan 110 Liam Fray of The Courteeners, Ronnie Huxford from Those Damn Crows 100 Living With Chucky writer and director Kyra Gardner, Editors bassist Russell Leetch 80 Chris Sutton (average after 36 weeks) 71 Blanco, Ian Broudie, GK from Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Corey Deshon, Joelah from 1Xtra, Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno, Aaron Moorhead, Phoenix singer Thomas Mars 70 AntsLive, Evil Dead Rise writer and director Lee Cronin, Ross MacDonald from The 1975, Enter Shikari bassist Chris Batten, Black Honey guitarist Chris Ostler, Ryan Porteous 60 Justin Benson, Al Greenwood from Sports Team, Dapz on the Map, Chesney Hawkes, Maulo 50 Blake Bowman, Tom from Dry Cleaning 40 Andrew Gower, Jessica McHale, Olivia Chomczuk, Casper van Dien, DMA'S frontman Tommy O'Dell, Oli Shasha from FEET, Stereophonics guitarist Adam Zindani 30 Juice Menace, DJ Schak, Patrick Whelan 20 Trampolene frontman Jack Jones 10

Total scores after week 36 Chris Sutton 2,560 Guests 2,520

Sutton v guests P36 W20 D2 L14

One of Sutton's wins is from an incomplete gameweek - week 32 - and the outcome could be changed by the remaining fixtures, which are Brighton versus Manchester City and Manchester United against Chelsea. He currently leads his guest Enter Shikari bassist Chris Batten by 70-60, However, even if he loses that week, he would lead 19-15, with only two full gameweeks remaining.

How did you get on?

Only 11% of you thought Brighton would beat Arsenal but otherwise you had another good week, and you were also right about Newcastle's win over Brighton in Thursday's rearranged game. With only 22 fixtures left to predict this season, you are 16 ahead of Chris.

You vs Chris & the guests - week 36 Position Correct results 1. You 7/10 2. Chris 6/10 3. Guest 6/10

*Win, draw, loss prediction based on highest % of vote for each match.

Total scores after week 36 1. You 187/358 (52%) 2. Chris 171/357 (48%) 3. Guests 167/358 (47%)