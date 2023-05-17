Cefn Druids moved to The Rock ground in Rhosymedre in 2010

Cefn Druids chairman Des Williams says he was "appalled" by a lack of professionalism by former management and players and said the club is not in danger of going out of business.

Druids' management and playing staff announced they were "collectively" leaving earlier this month.

They said they were owed money by the Cymru North club, who were relegated from the Cymru Premier in 2022.

Williams has insisted Cefn Druids are "on a sound footing".

He said the delay in payments was because the club was waiting to be paid by the Football Association of Wales, academy parents and sponsors.

"I'm disappointed and saddened that the statement portrays both the club and myself as being shambolic, chaotic and out of control," Williams said in a statement.

"Recent statements attributed to the management and players on social media have left me appalled at the lack of professionalism, accuracy and the lack of respect for those that have worked hard behind the scenes to provide the platform for the authors to succeed.

"We aren't in danger of going out of business, financially we're sound and we will resolve the payment issues.

"The club is on a sound footing and we remain open to the serious and credible investors out there that are attracted to joining the board of directors and supporting the club's development.

"We have been open and transparent in all our dealings in the past and this will remain the case."

Williams confirmed that Cefn Druids' management team had "formally resigned".

Management and players had released a statement on social media that alleged many were "owed more than two weeks' wages….. almost three weeks after the season has finished".

The statement also alleged that a lack of training kit and club attire made the team "look more like a Sunday league team than Cymru North".

Wrexham-based Druids are one of the most historic and significant clubs in Welsh football and played in the Europa League qualifiers in 2012 and 2018.

They were relegated from the Cymru Premier at the end of 2021-22 after finishing bottom with only two wins and ended last term in seventh in the second tier Cymru North.

In January, Druids were banned from signing players for two transfer windows after being charged with breaching Fifa transfer guidelines the previous season.

Manager Neil Ashton could name only nine players, including himself, for their final league game of the season in April, an 8-0 loss at Prestatyn.

But Williams insisted he was told initially the lack of players "had nothing to do with finances".

"The management asked to move the game, we did it and then they realised players had already arranged to go to the Grand National and other family-related matters," he said.

"Those players that did play, thank you. Thank you for being professional, loyal and understanding despite not being aware of all the facts.

"I do hope that everyone will reflect over the summer break about what this club means to them and renew the positive relationship they have with it, so that we all begin next season focused purely on returning the club back to the glory days it so richly deserves."