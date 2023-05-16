Last updated on .From the section Irish

Galbraith made his only senior appearance for Manchester United against Astana in 2019

Northern Ireland midfielder Ethan Galbraith will leave Manchester United upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old joined the Premier League giants from Irish Premiership club Linfield in 2017.

He made his only senior appearance for Manchester United in a game against Astana in the Europa League in 2019.

Galbraith, who has won two caps for his country, has spent this season on loan with Salford City in League Two.

The former Northern Ireland U21 captain has made 38 appearances for the club in all competitions so far this campaign, scoring four goals to help them reach the play-offs.

Galbraith also spent time on loan at Doncaster Rovers in the 2021-22 season.

Taking to social media to announce his departure, Galbraith thanked those at the club, for "helping me become a better player and person and for making me feel at home" during his six years in Manchester.

"My earliest ambition as a boy was to become a professional footballer and I'm forever grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity and support to fulfil that dream.

"It's been a privilege and I feel very fortunate to have been able to represent the club," he continued.

"I step into the next chapter of my career a more mature well rounded person and I'm excited for what's next."