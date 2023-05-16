Last updated on .From the section Football

Folarin Balogun has previously represented England in four different youth teams

Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun's decision to switch international allegiance from England to the United Statesh has been approved by Fifa.

The 21-year-old, who is currently on loan with French side Reims, was born in the US to Nigerian parents but raised in England.

Balogun has previously played for England Under-21s but withdrew from the squad in March because of injury.

He will not play in the upcoming European Under-21 Championship.

A Fifa spokesperson told BBC Sport: "The change of association of the player Folarin Jolaoluwa Balogun from England to the USA has been approved."

Balogun has scored 19 Ligue 1 goals in 34 appearances for Reims this season.

Speaking to US Soccer's official website, Balogun said the decision was a "no-brainer" and he feels at "home".

Balogun said: "When I broke the news to my family they were all just over the moon, especially my mom. She said, 'What took you so long?'

"To represent the United States means a lot, more than people would know. I'm very proud and honoured to have this opportunity, and I want to give everything I have to make our team successful."

He has previously said he would be open to representing Nigeria but has decided to become available for the United States - a choice he was eligible to make having not won a senior England cap.