Midfielder Sophie Ingle says recent trophy success could give Chelsea an edge in their bid to retain the Women's Super League (WSL) title.

Chelsea are looking for a third consecutive League and FA Cup double, having won the latter with a 1-0 victory against Manchester United at Wembley.

When asked if their experience of winning trophies will give them an advantage of retaining their WSL crown, Ingle, 31, said: "It could do because we've been there and done it.

"But also United are hungry to potentially lift a trophy, so they might have an edge because they want to do everything they can."

Wales captain Ingle, who came on as a second half substitute at Wembley, added: "As long as we focus on ourselves and stick to what we know what we are good at then there's no reason why we can't lift the trophy.

"United started really well in the final on Sunday, they were a very good team, but our experience came through in the second half.

"Being there before and knowing how to win a game, even when you're not at your best, comes down to the experience of the whole squad and staff knowing what to do in the right moments.

"Three FA Cups in a row is unbelievable for this football club and it just shows where we are as a football team".

Sam Kerr's second half goal gave Chelsea the victory in front of a world-record domestic crowd of 77,390 at Wembley Stadium.

With three games left, Chelsea are currently second in the WSL, one point behind United but with a game in hand.

Arsenal, who are third, and fourth placed Manchester City are both five points behind Chelsea.

"It's been a crazy season and it's exciting," Ingle added.

"You want to be up there at this stage of the season, fighting for that title and it's great that there could be four teams that win it.

"It makes it more interesting and makes it tough. We can't let any game just slip by, you have to be fully focused on every single game that you are about to play.

"We've got an extra game in hand and every team will be focused in on themselves but it gives us a great boost that we've just lifted a trophy.

"We were able to celebrate with our friends and family but then obviously come Monday, we were straight back into training because we've got a game to prepare for on Wednesday [away to West Ham], so it's always a quick turnaround, and we've had a lot of games this season, but it definitely gives us a lot of confidence going into the last three games.

Wales captain Ingle has also paid tribute to manager Emma Hayes, who is looking to win her 15th major honour since joining Chelsea in 2012.

Ingle feels Hayes should be considered along with the likes of legendary bosses such as Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho:

"I think she's already at that level but she won't say that," Ingle said.

"She'll want more and more. Every single season, she comes in pre-season wanting to fight for all the trophies that she can and that filters down to us players. #

"To get another one under her belt is something she'll really want, but I already think she's up there as one of the best.

"I think in games she has that tactical edge on other managers. She is not afraid to change things, if that's needed, and won't wait until half time like a lot of managers do.

"If she wants to make a sub at thirty minutes she will, if that's what the game needs, because she sees it".