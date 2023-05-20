Last updated on .From the section Man City

Manchester City have been crowned Premier League champions for the third successive season after title rivals Arsenal lost at Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners, top for the majority of the campaign, are four points behind City with only one game left to play after being beaten 1-0 on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side have won the title in five of the past six campaigns.

They also have a chance to claim the Treble, with the FA Cup and Champions League finals to come next month.

Only Manchester United, in 1998-99, have previously achieved that feat - and it is their derby rivals whom City will meet at Wembley on 3 June, before facing Inter Milan a week later in Istanbul, where they will seek their first Champions League triumph.

City, champions for a ninth time in the club's history, had trailed Arsenal by eight points on 7 April, although they had played one game fewer than Mikel Arteta's leaders at that point.

It is only the fourth time that a team has been as many as eight points clear after at least 28 Premier League games and failed to win the title.

Only one team has ever had 69 points with 10 games remaining - as Arsenal did - and failed to win the title. That was in 2018-19, when Liverpool finished on 97 points, one behind City.

Arsenal spent 248 days top of the Premier League this season - the most days spent top of the table without finishing first in a single season in English top-flight history.

But City have won 11 league games in a row - and dropped just two points from a possible 42 - to overhaul Arsenal and clinch the title with three games remaining.

