Manchester City win Premier League for third successive season after Arsenal lose

Manchester City have been crowned Premier League champions for the third successive season after title rivals Arsenal lost at Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners, top for the majority of the campaign, are four points behind City with only one game left to play after being beaten 1-0 on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side have won the title in five of the past six campaigns.

They also have a chance to claim the Treble, with the FA Cup and Champions League finals to come next month.

Only Manchester United, in 1998-99, have previously achieved that feat - and it is their derby rivals whom City will meet at Wembley on 3 June, before facing Inter Milan a week later in Istanbul, where they will seek their first Champions League triumph.

City, champions for a ninth time in the club's history, had trailed Arsenal by eight points on 7 April, although they had played one game fewer than Mikel Arteta's leaders at that point.

It is only the fourth time that a team has been as many as eight points clear after at least 28 Premier League games and failed to win the title.

Only one team has ever had 69 points with 10 games remaining - as Arsenal did - and failed to win the title. That was in 2018-19, when Liverpool finished on 97 points, one behind City.

Premier League table
Arsenal spent 248 days top of the Premier League this season - the most days spent top of the table without finishing first in a single season in English top-flight history.

But City have won 11 league games in a row - and dropped just two points from a possible 42 - to overhaul Arsenal and clinch the title with three games remaining.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by get2grips, today at 19:33

    Well played Forest, well done for keeping Cooper on.

    Come on you Reds!

    • Reply posted by Hello, today at 19:36

      Hello replied:
      steve coopers half time talk : lads it arsenal

  • Comment posted by cliffbayfan, today at 19:34

    Well done NF….stuck by your manager….credit to owners!

    • Reply posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 19:37

      Bacon Baobap replied:
      Soccer is a little dull.

      Same team always wins.

  • Comment posted by bt, today at 19:34

    Congratulations City, great season. Best team by far. Toon Fan👏👏👏

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, today at 19:38

      Footy_fan replied:
      Good season for toons too.

  • Comment posted by Mickmick, today at 19:34

    Congrats man city from an envious man utd fan

    • Reply posted by Hello, today at 19:37

      Hello replied:
      Arsenal fan here I’m a city supporter now after that bottle job

  • Comment posted by JLL, today at 19:34

    Arsenal have gone all Spursy.

    • Reply posted by Hello, today at 19:37

      Hello replied:
      Peps tea boy gives peppa few games off 😂

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 19:34

    Congratulations Forest for staying up they performed there game plan to a tee.

    Congratulations to City as well, 3 titles on the trot and most likely finish with the treble.

    Arsenal not enough over the course of the season but hoping they come back stronger next year.

    • Reply posted by DankStyle, today at 19:39

      DankStyle replied:
      They fluked this season. Firmly cemented their place as pace makers to obviously choking when it counts.

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 19:34

    Congratulations to Nottingham Forest and to Manchester City, from a Chelsea fan.

    • Reply posted by Monkey Harris, today at 19:35

      Monkey Harris replied:
      What’s being a Chelsea fan got to do with it?

  • Comment posted by XTStevie 1968, today at 19:33

    Before too many people give Arsenal a hard time at least they were the only side to run Man City close for three quarters of the season whilst all the other so called big clubs toiled! Congrats to Man City.

    • Reply posted by super mario, today at 19:39

      super mario replied:
      Arsenal have done well but might not get same chance again , manu are coming back , Chelsea the same , spurs and Liverpool likely to have a better season next

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 19:34

    The Cream always rises to the top. Hope Man City win the Treble....Will be thoroughly deserved.... 👏

  • Comment posted by ThiSisN0tHeWaY, today at 19:35

    oh Arsenal 😭😭😭😭

    Congrats to Man City, on another level.

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, today at 19:39

      Footy_fan replied:
      Arsenal will struggle next season when pressure of champions league will be there

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 19:34

    Man City Best Team in The Land! 5 Titles in 6 Years is Fantastic! Congratulations to them, hope they go on and do the Treble! Only One Team in Manchester!

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 19:36

      Henry Hannon replied:
      No there are several

  • Comment posted by Gandalf, today at 19:33

    WE’RE NOT REALLY HERE

  • Comment posted by Jms2012, today at 19:34

    Blue Moon Keeps on Rising

    • Reply posted by DeadLinesman, today at 19:36

      DeadLinesman replied:
      So do the charges. Every title with a big * next to it.

  • Comment posted by dan, today at 19:34

    So glad it wasn’t Arsenal
    Goners bottled it

    • Reply posted by Hello, today at 19:38

      Hello replied:
      💦 🏀 That’s a new level of bottling

  • Comment posted by ZP, today at 19:33

    The best team won. Nothing more needs to be said really.

  • Comment posted by Torys Nicked Dads Pension, today at 19:36

    Respect to Arsenal for making this season such a great title race.

    • Reply posted by Shaandaar service, today at 19:40

      Shaandaar service replied:
      90%* of the season

  • Comment posted by Scudley, today at 19:35

    Well done city. Best team by miles

  • Comment posted by Sefton, today at 19:39

    City to be crowned champions....pending the outcome of 115 PL FFP charges...

  • Comment posted by Hello, today at 19:34

    steve coopers half time talk : lads it arsenal

    • Reply posted by just saying, today at 19:39

      just saying replied:
      I'm sure I read the same on spurs' HYS? Can't you two sets of fans be original in your comments?

  • Comment posted by Liz, today at 19:34

    Guess they're resting one or rwo players tomorrow then.....

