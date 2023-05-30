Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Organisers of the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup, which starts in 50 days, say they are closing in on one million ticket sales.

More than 850,000 have been sold for the event in Australia and New Zealand.

"2023 is going to be a landmark moment for women's football," said Fifa secretary general Fatma Samoura.

The World Cup, which features 32 nations, including England and the Republic of Ireland, starts on 20 July with the final on 20 August.

A Fifa spokesperson told BBC Sport that the one million tickets sold milestone was expected to be reached "over the next few weeks".

2023 is the ninth edition of the Women's World Cup and organisers are targeting a record 1.5 million ticket sales external-link as well as a global television audience of two billion viewers.

The opening ceremony will take place before the first of the tournament's 64 matches between co-hosts New Zealand and former world champions Norway at Eden Park, Auckland, on 20 July (08:00 BST).

The final takes place on 20 August at Stadium Australia in Sydney (11:00 BST).

Defending world champions the United States will be based in New Zealand for their three group games, while England and the Republic of Ireland are both in Australia.

England launch their campaign against World Cup debutants Haiti in Brisbane on 22 July (10:30), with Sarina Wiegman's European champions facing Denmark in Sydney six days later (09:30). They round off Group D against China in Adelaide on 1 August (12:00).

The Republic of Ireland are among eight debutants at the World Cup.

They open against co-hosts Australia at Stadium Australia on 20 July (11:00) and then play Canada in Perth on 26 July (13:00). They round off Group B against Nigeria on 31 July in Brisbane (11:00).

The United States, who are looking to win it for the third successive time, play Vietnam in Auckland on 22 July (02:00), the Netherlands in Wellington on 27 July (02:00) before returning to Auckland to face Portugal on 1 August (08:00).