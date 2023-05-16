Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha has previously played for England internationally

Wilfried Zaha could have played his last game for Crystal Palace after picking up a hamstring injury against Bournemouth.

Zaha, 30, will decide whether to sign a new £200,000-a-week Crystal Palace contract at the end of the season.

He limped off in the 51st minute of Palace's 2-0 win on Saturday and is set to miss the final two games of the Premier League campaign.

The Ivory Coast international's contract expires this season.

Zaha's new contract offer is the highest in the club's history, and he remains open to the possibility of extending his near 20-year association with a club he joined as an 11-year-old.

Zaha has worn the captain's armband in recent weeks and been praised by manager Roy Hodgson for the example he has set. He has helped the club go on a run of five wins in eight league games to guarantee survival.

There have been reports of a number of clubs across Europe being interested, including Arsenal and Marseille.

Zaha returned to Palace for his second spell from Manchester United in 2014 on a loan deal before that was made permanent. Palace rejected bids in 2019 from Arsenal and Everton.

Zaha has played more than 450 games and scored 90 goals in his two spells, including seven goals this season.

The Eagles play Fulham on Saturday before ending the season at home to Nottingham Forest.