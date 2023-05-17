Match ends, Manchester City 4, Real Madrid 0.
Manchester City delivered a relentless performance laced with outstanding quality to overpower holders Real Madrid and reach the Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul.
City have lost two previous semi-finals to Real but they made no mistake here at a joyous Etihad Stadium to now stand one step away from claiming the trophy that has always stayed tantalisingly out of reach for Pep Guardiola's team.
And their display in a magical first half, in particular, will live long in the memory as the masters of this tournament were left bewildered by City's brilliance.
It maintained a seemingly unstoppable march towards a treble of Champions League, Premier League - which can be won with victory at home to Chelsea on Sunday - and the FA Cup, where they play Manchester United in the final at Wembley.
Real keeper Thibaut Courtois performed heroics to save two Erling Haaland headers early in the first half but he was powerless to stop Bernardo Silva's close-range finish after 23 minutes, the Portugal midfielder scoring a looping header for the second eight minutes before half-time.
City faced the occasional threats from Real after the break, Ederson saving well from David Alaba and Karim Benzema, but they were no match and when Manuel Akanji's header deflected in off Eder Militao 14 minutes from time the celebrations started.
Substitute Julian Alvarez then wrapped up the dominant win with a late strike after latching onto a brilliant Phil Foden pass.
City will play Inter on 10 June as they look to win the Champions League for the first time.
- How did you rate Man City's performance? Have your say here
- Reaction to Manchester City's win against Real Madrid
Who can stop Manchester City?
City have put themselves in a magnificent position to become only the English second club to win the Treble first claimed by Manchester United in 1999.
City look to have finally broken Arsenal in the Premier League title race and will be overwhelming favourites to beat Inter Milan, although the desire to keep this feat for themselves will provide fuel and inspiration for United in the FA Cup Final at Wembley.
Guardiola's side have somehow found ways to miss out on the Champions League in the past but the addition of Haaland's sheer menace as well as more defensive steel makes it difficult to see how they will not find a way past surprise finalists Inter.
City made a Real side full of experience and quality look several classes beneath them in a first half that will be among the finest this stadium has seen, the dazzling interplay, fierce intensity and pace giving them a two-goal advantage that would have been far more but for the excellence of Courtois.
This night had a special atmosphere even before kick-off and victory will taste even sweeter after the pain of last season's loss at the same stage, when City were almost in the final only to concede two stoppage-time goals and eventually go out.
The Champions League has inflicted various levels of anguish on City despite their domestic dominance but if they perform anything like this in Istanbul it is hard to see an efficient but unspectacular Inter side having enough to trouble them.
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Manchester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number3Player nameRúben DiasAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number25Player nameAkanjiAverage rating
7.73
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
8.12
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
7.83
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
7.87
- Squad number17Player nameDe BruyneAverage rating
7.91
- Squad number5Player nameStonesAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
8.71
- Squad number9Player nameHaalandAverage rating
7.43
- Squad number10Player nameGrealishAverage rating
8.19
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameÁlvarezAverage rating
8.08
- Squad number26Player nameMahrezAverage rating
7.25
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
7.78
Real Madrid
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameCourtoisAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number2Player nameDani CarvajalAverage rating
4.22
- Squad number3Player nameÉder MilitãoAverage rating
4.13
- Squad number4Player nameAlabaAverage rating
4.30
- Squad number12Player nameCamavingaAverage rating
4.23
- Squad number15Player nameValverdeAverage rating
3.86
- Squad number8Player nameKroosAverage rating
4.45
- Squad number10Player nameModricAverage rating
4.10
- Squad number21Player nameRodrygoAverage rating
3.91
- Squad number9Player nameBenzemaAverage rating
3.58
- Squad number20Player nameVinícius JúniorAverage rating
3.92
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameAsensioAverage rating
3.75
- Squad number17Player nameLucas VázquezAverage rating
3.58
- Squad number18Player nameTchouaméniAverage rating
3.53
- Squad number19Player nameDani CeballosAverage rating
3.51
- Squad number22Player nameRüdigerAverage rating
3.83
Line-ups
Man City
Formation 3-2-4-1
- 31Ederson
- 3Rúben DiasBooked at 50mins
- 25Akanji
- 2Walker
- 16Rodri
- 8GündoganBooked at 62minsSubstituted forMahrezat 79'minutes
- 17De BruyneSubstituted forFodenat 84'minutes
- 5Stones
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 9HaalandSubstituted forÁlvarezat 89'minutes
- 10GrealishBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 4Phillips
- 14Laporte
- 18Ortega
- 19Álvarez
- 21Gómez
- 26Mahrez
- 33Carson
- 47Foden
- 80Palmer
- 82Lewis
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2Carvajal RamosBooked at 55minsSubstituted forVázquezat 80'minutes
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 12CamavingaBooked at 75minsSubstituted forTchouaméniat 80'minutes
- 15Valverde
- 8KroosSubstituted forAsensioat 70'minutes
- 10ModricSubstituted forRüdigerat 63'minutes
- 21RodrygoSubstituted forCeballosat 80'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 11Asensio
- 13Lunin
- 16Odriozola
- 17Vázquez
- 18Tchouaméni
- 19Ceballos
- 22Rüdiger
- 23Mendy
- 24Mariano
- Referee:
- Szymon Marciniak
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 4, Real Madrid 0.
Post update
Foul by Manuel Akanji (Manchester City).
Post update
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jack Grealish (Manchester City).
Post update
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 4, Real Madrid 0. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Phil Foden with a through ball.
Booking
Jack Grealish (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jack Grealish (Manchester City).
Post update
Éder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by David Alaba (Real Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Julián Álvarez replaces Erling Haaland.
Post update
Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).
Post update
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Phil Foden replaces Kevin De Bruyne.
Post update
Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).
Post update
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Post update
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
- Bound by fate, a car accident and a dog! A warm-hearted Aussie rom-com about a flawed, funny couple getting it all utterly wrong
- Who killed Michaela McAreavey on her honeymoon? The tragic murder of an Irish sporting icon's daughter reinvestigated
Many teams around the world are playing the Man city way of playing football. Possession game, high pressing defenders and more importantly making the full width of football pitch with wide attacking wingers. Football thisway is much more interesting to watch than scoring an odd goal and parking the bus.
As a manager this guy has certainly changed the philosophy of football.