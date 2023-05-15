Close menu
Champions League - Semi-finals - 2nd Leg
Man CityManchester City20:00Real MadridReal Madrid
Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City v Real Madrid: My legacy is exceptional, says Pep Guardiola

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Champions League: Man City boss Pep Guardiola on his 'exceptional legacy'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his "legacy is exceptional" as he prepares for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid.

Treble-chasing City, who have never been European champions, drew 1-1 at the Bernabeu in last Tuesday's first leg.

Guardiola has won two Champions Leagues as a manager, with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011.

"I have been here many times," he said.

"My legacy is exceptional already. I've told the players to enjoy the moment. I have an incredible feeling about them - whatever happens, thank you so much to them for getting us here again.

"We are going to give everything to win one game to reach the final."

The winners will face either Inter Milan or AC Milan in the Istanbul final on Saturday, 10 June.

Statisticians Opta give Manchester City, who are unbeaten in 22 games, a 69% chance of reaching the final and 45% chance of winning the tournament, making them favourites.

They say Real have a 15% chance of becoming European champions for an unprecedented 15th time.

City are one win away from the Premier League title - which would be their fifth in six years - and face Manchester United in the FA Cup final. They are looking to match United's league, cup and Champions League Treble of 1999.

Guardiola, who won the Treble with Barcelona in 2008-09, got City to the Champions League final two years ago where they lost to Chelsea.

Last year they lost 6-5 on aggregate after extra time in the semi-finals to Real Madrid having led by two goals in the 90th minute.

Champions League: Man City's Kyle Walker on hug with Vinicius Jr

"I said when I signed the contract seven years ago, they didn't tell me to win the Champions League. All the people said the reason why they brought me here with my staff was to do the best possible," Guardiola said.

"But of course, we cannot deny we have won all the titles except this one. Of course we want it. It is another opportunity from two seasons ago when we lost the final against Chelsea, against Madrid the season before. Of course we want it with all the desire.

"People say we are close enough, I think we are far away.

"It's a dream come true to be here. Nobody in the future can guarantee we will be here. Nobody can assure us. So once we are there, let's go. With our people, I am pretty sure will do it."

Real are playing an English team for a sixth Champions League knockout tie in a row, beating Liverpool in last year's final after knocking out Chelsea and City, while this season they have beaten Liverpool and Chelsea.

City defender Nathan Ake is the only absentee for either side.

Madrid defender Eder Militao is available after being suspended for the first leg, as is Eduardo Camavinga, despite sustaining a knee injury at the weekend.

  • Comment posted by EffortlessMastery, today at 15:42

    C'mon Madrid (or Inter)!

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 15:42

    Just wait until Pep has won the Champions League 3 or 4 times with Citeh

  • Comment posted by pawcypig, today at 15:42

    His legacy is excellent and he has improved players massively! However he is a case of making the rich richer which isn't to knock him, but it is the thing that people will look at when comparing him to the other all time greats. He hasn't done it with a team that is not expected to compete on all fronts day in, day out.

  • Comment posted by saucepan with lid, today at 15:40

    Pep getting his excuses in early. Everyone knows that unless he picks up the champions league a couple of times his "legacy" is a failure.

  • Comment posted by IM, today at 15:39

    He's right.
    Many teams around the world are playing the Man city way of playing football. Possession game, high pressing defenders and more importantly making the full width of football pitch with wide attacking wingers. Football thisway is much more interesting to watch than scoring an odd goal and parking the bus.
    As a manager this guy has certainly changed the philosophy of football.

    • Reply posted by MikePennis, today at 15:40

      MikePennis replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Egg sandwich, today at 15:38

    He is arrogant saying that. He has all of that money which is at his disposal.

  • Comment posted by Adam WBA, today at 15:38

    I think Steve Bruce would win these trophies with that backing. It’s champions league or bust for Pep or the legacy will be one of wasted years. I think they will do it this year though.

  • Comment posted by BeRealfun, today at 15:37

    How many CL did he win with Bryan Munich ?

    • Reply posted by Chris, today at 15:39

      Chris replied:
      Don't know, never heard of them

  • Comment posted by AFCDale, today at 15:36

    Best luxury manager there's ever been.

    Outside of that who knows how good he is? Bayern was probably the weakest team of the 3 he's had and he took them backwards from what Jupp Heynckes before him had achieved.

    As an actual personality I've never liked him since that farcical Chelsea-Barca CL game though.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 15:36

    I get why there is a lot of hate for Man City and Pep. I am not a fan either but I would rather see Man City win the CL than Real Madrid, AC or Inter.

    • Reply posted by MikePennis, today at 15:41

      MikePennis replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Atonio, today at 15:36

    Bla Bla Bla Bla Bla Bla.... Money is a (best) defense!!!!

  • Comment posted by Holster, today at 15:36

    Never done it with a small budget though

  • Comment posted by BeRealfun, today at 15:35

    We are now used to the oil money club
    m city

  • Comment posted by bunny westmore, today at 15:35

    Very average at Bayern. Strange that?

  • Comment posted by Gruntfuttock, today at 15:35

    Guardiola is a decent manager - but a bottomless purse definitely helps.. (And he's not the first PL manager 'to play out from the back' - many before him have done so, especially Wenger.)

  • Comment posted by Blue Haven, today at 15:35

    Pep Guardiola is the best in the Premier League by a country mile with a potential 5th title in 6 seasons on the horizon & tomorrow night will be a big test for both City & Madrid so let the best team win !

  • Comment posted by Hugh67, today at 15:34

    "My legacy is already exceptional", that's some degree of arrogance there, it ought to be others that make such comments. Besides, all his success has come at cash rich clubs and even with that, he's failed to win the CL with City. And if the Premier League do indict City for the multiple charges alleged, then his 'legacy' will forever by tarnished.

    • Reply posted by Rozay, today at 15:37

      Rozay replied:
      His legacy is indeed exceptional, you better don't let hate kill you. And you are new to football if you think City will be guilty of all the hate motivated charges against em.

  • Comment posted by BeRealfun, today at 15:34

    Hello BeRealfun

    Thank you for recently contributing to the BBC website.
    Unfortunately, we've removed your comment because it broke the house rules 😂😂

  • Comment posted by Hyde Road Hotel, today at 15:34

    Your all getting really nervous now because like the 8/9 comments already here you are wondering and fearing what if they win it. All you will have left is the old ffp charges that wont' result in Manchester City being ejected from the premier league. You poor sad beggars.

    • Reply posted by Gruntfuttock, today at 15:37

      Gruntfuttock replied:
      In my view, the only nervous folk are MC fans. Most of us non-MC fans are more interested in our own clubs. Really.

  • Comment posted by Kmelx, today at 15:34

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Rozay, today at 15:40

      Rozay replied:
      Shut up, United has spent more since he came and Barca didn't win more since he left them, just admit this man is one hell of a genius of a coach, money don't mean good football and trophies, Chelsea is prime example.
      Please don't let hate of City's success blind you from the truth.

