Close menu

Sabri Lamouchi leaves Cardiff City after talks with owner Vincent Tan fail

Last updated on .From the section Cardiffcomments9

Sabri Lamouchi urges on Cardiff's players during his reign
Sabri Lamouchi was Cardiff's third manager of 2022-23

Cardiff City are looking for their third new manager in six months after owner Vincent Tan decided not to offer Sabri Lamouchi a new contract.

The 51-year-old joined on a short-term deal in January and ensured the club avoided relegation to League One.

Lamouchi had been open to staying on with chairman Mehmet Dalman saying he had been optimistic the 51-year-old would remain in charge.

But discussions with Tan have ended Lamouchi's time in south Wales.

It will mean a fourth manager in the space of a year for the Bluebirds who began last season with Steve Morison in charge before Mark Hudson took over in September.

With the team winless in 11 games and one point above the relegation places, Cardiff brought in the former Nottingham Forest boss with the aim of staying up.

The Frenchman oversaw six wins in 18 games to keep Cardiff in the second-tier and had said he was ready for talks about leading the side into the new campaign.

Initial discussions with Dalman took place before meetings with the club's Malaysian owner who had the final say on a decision.

Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • Comment posted by RYAN1994, today at 12:43

    Never thought we’d be the new Watford. Who does tan think he is? We’re a laughing stock. Embarrassing. Deserve everything that’s coming to us, they can have my season ticket back.

  • Comment posted by Sargey999, today at 12:40

    He only avoided relegation due to Readings 6 point deduction just like Rotherham last season who stayed up due to Derby losing points.

  • Comment posted by steveo, today at 12:37

    Got to be Nathan Jones next - currently out of work, Cardiff fan, worked wonders at Luton. I think he'd be a good fit.

  • Comment posted by Gareth, today at 12:36

    Tan out

    • Reply posted by witsend56, today at 12:43

      witsend56 replied:
      But where would we be without his money paying the bills. Be careful what you wish for.

  • Comment posted by cunningcorgi, today at 12:32

    Maybe Tan should do the job himself. At least he can forgo wages and paying himself off when he sacks himself.

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 12:32

    Nathan Jones? Just sayin'!

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 12:32

    As a Forest fan I will always have the utmost respect for Lamouchi. A good manager who can extract the best from what's at his disposal, unfortunate in a way that the lockdown derailed our season. Think Cardiff have made a mistake with this one.

  • Comment posted by JB, today at 12:31

    Any respect for Cardiff went out of the window after the Sala transfer episode. Tan is a joke of an owner

  • Comment posted by Mozz, today at 12:29

    Not sure Lamouchi was the right manager, his team selections and tactical changes during games were baffling at times but he did what he was hired to do. I'd put my mortgage on the club having no idea who's is next. Looking forward to our third manager of the season by the time we kick off in August.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport