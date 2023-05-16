Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Wigan Athletic finished bottom of the Championship and have been relegated to League One

Wigan Athletic have confirmed that all remaining players and staff have been paid their wages for this month.

The club also confirmed that the owners have put in a "substantial" seven-figure sum to secure the Latics' immediate future.

Only a handful of squad members still under contract were initially paid their salaries on time.

Wigan were deducted three points in March for paying players late three previous times in the 2022-23 season.

They finished bottom of the Championship and were relegated back to League One after just one season.

The club's owners, the Bahrain-based Phoenix 2021 group, have had to put in the seven-figure amount of money to keep the club going, with proof shown to the EFL.

They apologised for this latest delay in paying players and staff, but say that they have now learned from previous mistakes.

The Latics chairman, Talal al-Hammad said external-link : "As an ownership group we have invested well in excess of £20m since we came on board in 2021.

"Clearly mistakes have been made and this investment has not been spent in the right areas meaning finances this season have been difficult to sustain.

"This latest payment will ensure our wage obligations are secured until we finalise a sustainable budget for next season."

The chairman also said that the owners remained "fully committed" to the club and to manager Shaun Maloney.