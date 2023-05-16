Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Wolfsburg beat Arsenal to reach the Champions League final

The Women's Champions League final between Barcelona and Wolfsburg has sold out - the first to do so since 2010.

Uefa said more than 34,000 tickets have been sold for the match at Eindhoven's PSV Stadium on 3 June.

It will be the biggest crowd for a women's game in the Netherlands.

Uefa managing director of women's football Nadine Kessler said the sell-out is "another sign that we have reached a new level".

Barcelona beat Chelsea and Wolfsburg defeated Arsenal in the semi-finals.

Barcelona, winners in 2020-21, are through to their fourth final in five seasons, while two-time champions Wolfsburg have not won the Champions League since defending their title in 2013-14.

They met in the Champions League semi-finals last year, watched by a record 91,648 fans at the Nou Camp.

Sunday's Women's FA Cup final at Wembley - when Chelsea beat Manchester United - had a crowd of 77,390.