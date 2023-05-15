Celtic are interested in signing 21-year-old Volendam centre-half Xavier Mbuyamba, the former Chelsea academy player who has been compared to former Parkhead defender Virgil van Dijk by coaches over the years. (Sky Sports)

Fenerbahce have been in contact with Rangers about winger Ryan Kent and discussions have taken place with the 26-year-old, but the Englishman has not agreed a pre-contract deal with the Turkish club and has yet to make up his mind over his future as he has a number of options on the table. (Football Insider) external-link

Aris Thessaloniki sporting director Robert Palikuca has confirmed Rangers' interest in Honduras winger Luis Palma but revealed that the Scottish Premiership club are in a race with several "financially strong" clubs to sign the £4.4m-rated 23-year-old. (Football Scotland) external-link

Honduras winger Luis Palma will decide his next club soon as Rangers push ahead with plans to win the race for his signature and there is an understanding he will leave Aris Thessaloniki this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Josh McPake has returned to Rangers from his loan to Queen's Park and the 21-year-old winger now faces an uncertain future over the final year of his Ibrox contract after the Scottish Championship club held initial talks about doing a permanent deal in January but have now pulled the plug on that. (Daily Record) external-link

Tony Weston, the forward bought from Blackpool in 2020, is poised to be released from Rangers' academy along with Charlie Lindsay, who is being courted by Sunderland and Derby County, Lewis Mackinnon, Alex Kpapke, Kelsey Ewen, Harley Ewen and Kevin Ciubotaru. (Daily Record) external-link

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell wants to keep strikers Mikael Mandron and Jon Obika, who both signed short-term deals in January, for next season. (Daily Record) external-link

Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith, who was linked with a loan move to Hibernian during the January transfer window, has been informed that his contract will not be renewed when the 22-year-old returns from his loan spell with Salford City. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Dundee United have reacted with disappointment following comments by former manager Craig Levein expressing his "suspicion" that Tony Asghar, who stood down as sporting director in February, remains involved with the football club, with current team boss Jim Goodwin issuing a denial. (The Courier) external-link

Scotland Under-21 head coach Scot Gemmill is in the frame to take over at Queen's Park after Owen Coyle stood down as the Championship club's team boss. (Daily Mail, print edition)

West Ham United are looking to appoint a director of football to ease the demands on sporting director Mark Noble and also reduce the influence of David Moyes on transfers if the Scot stays as manager. (The Guardian) external-link