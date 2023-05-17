Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers boss Michael Beale is close to sealing a deal for Ecuador midfielder Jose Cifuentes, with the Ibrox club poised to buy out the last six months of his contract. (Daily Record) external-link

Manchester United want to hijack Rangers' move for goalkeeper Jack Butland by offering him double the salary on offer at Ibrox. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Motherwell right-back Max Johnston, whose contract at Fir Park expires this summer, has visited Norwich City's training ground. (The Pink Un via Daily Record) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has applauded Liam Scales' efforts on loan at Aberdeen and says a decision on the defender's future is imminent. (Scotsman) external-link

Rangers chief executive James Bisgrove says the club are looking into introducing safe standing at Ibrox again. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Stephen Robinson has opened talks with four signing targets for St Mirren as he plans ahead with the futures of Curtin Main, Charles Dunne and captain Joe Shaughnessy up in the air. (Football Scotland) external-link

Aberdeen could be without three key players - Graham Shinnie, Luis 'Duk' Lopes and Ross McCrorie - as they go in search of the win against Hearts that would confirm third place in the Premiership. (Scotsman) external-link

But Dons boss Barry Robson says striker 'Duk' will recover from a hamstring injury in time to play again this season. (Press & Journal) external-link

John McGinn says Scotland are trying to learn from past mistakes as they head into next month's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Norway and Georgia. (The Scotsman) external-link

Wolves and Nottingham Forest are interested in taking former Rangers midfielder Lassana Coulibaly, the Mali international who spent a season on loan at Ibrox, to the Premier League. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ex-Dundee United player Louis Appere was relieved he could enjoy Northampton's promotion success - after being unable to celebrate the Tangerines' 2019/20 Championship success due to Covid restrictions. (Courier) external-link