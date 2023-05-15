Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Maitland says "there must be a control mechanism in place to stop passion from crossing the line of acceptability"

Hamilton Academical chairman Allan Maitland has told fans who directed "vile abuse" towards players and management in the play-off game against Alloa they are not welcome at the club.

Accies fell 2-0 behind but won 5-2 with goals by Andy Winter and Dario Zanatta.

Boss John Rankin spoke of a "personal" comment external-link towards his family afterwards.

"If you are unable to control your emotion or feel the need to be overtly abusive, please don't come to the games - you're not welcome," said Maitland.

"I understand the need on occasions to vent frustration - however there is a line where the expression of that frustration becomes intolerable and totally unacceptable, and we reached that on Saturday.

"Several supporters shouted vile, abusive comments to our management team and directors that were disgusting and unacceptable in any environment at any time, never mind a football match where families and young kids are present.

"We are working to identify those responsible for this hate crime and these so-called supporters will receive the banning order they deserve from all football matches."

Five Hamilton goals - an Andy Winter hat-trick and a double from Dario Zanatta - in 15 minutes turned the Scottish Championship semi-final play-off at New Douglas Park in favour of Rankin's men, who will face Airdrieonians over two legs to determine who will play in the second tier next season.

"We are a club renowned for succeeding in times of adversity and if we hope to succeed and retain our position in the Championship, we need everyone pulling in the same direction," added Maitland.

"I ask that all supporters give the players their full backing - as Saturday showed, anything can happen in a game of football."