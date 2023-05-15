Close menu

Leicester 0-3 Liverpool: Have Dean Smith's side 'gone' after damaging defeat?

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at King Power Stadium

Last updated on .comments145

Leicester players
Leicester have lost a joint-club record 10 Premier League games at home this season

Leicester supporters left King Power Stadium in their droves with 20 minutes remaining against Liverpool and their Premier League fate could well have been sealed by the time they return.

The Foxes face West Ham here on the final day of the season but Monday evening's 3-0 loss feels like a crucial moment.

Should Everton win at Wolves on Saturday and Dean Smith's side get beaten at Newcastle two days later, Leicester will be relegated to the Championship.

Leicester are firmly rooted in trouble after defeat by Liverpool, languishing in 19th place and two points adrift of safety, and need an extraordinary turnaround in fortunes to preserve their top-flight status.

"It's not the margin of the defeat, it's the manner of the defeat. It's how they crumbled after that first Liverpool goal," former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Leicester just folded and from that point they offered very, very little.

"It's the same defensive frailties. For the first 25 minutes they played really well in this game, they had the best opportunities and were pushing Liverpool back but as soon as the first Liverpool goal went in you could almost feel the confidence just sapped out of this Leicester side.

"The place went quiet almost in expectancy of when the next goal was coming."

Premier League bottom six

'We haven't been good this season'

That sombre mood soon turned into venomous anger.

A cacophony of jeers and rattling of seats from supporters emptying out of the stadium after Trent Alexander-Arnold's stunning strike on 70 minutes echoed loudly around the arena.

Liverpool were already cruising at that stage following two goals from Curtis Jones in the first half, and it could have been so much worse but for poor finishing from the visitors.

The fans who remained until the end screamed "you're not fit to wear the shirt!" - just as they did in the demoralising 5-3 loss at Fulham last time out - and hopes of survival seem to have evaporated with further chants of "we are going down".

Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha witnessed another dismal defeat, shaking his head in the stands at full-time alongside director of football Jon Rudkin.

"The crowd are here to see us try to win football games," Smith told Sky Sports. "They get disappointed when you're two goals down at half-time. You understand that when goals go against you.

"That is only my third home game and it's the first home defeat we've had. They were magnificent in the first two against Everton and Wolves. No football fan wants to see their team get beaten."

Asked why they have struggled so badly this season, returning defender Jonny Evans said: "It's hard to put your finger on it. We haven't been good this season. That's the bottom line. We've lost too many games and other teams have been better than us.

"Two more games left, we'll have to put in the same effort we did tonight."

'I think that's the end of them tonight'

On this very day only two years ago, Leicester were riding the crest of a wave as they stunned Chelsea at Wembley to win the FA Cup.

And, on this day in 2016, Leicester went to Stamford Bridge where they were given a guard of honour by Chelsea having clinched their incredible title triumph.

Those heady heights now seem a lifetime away.

"They look drained," former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville said on Sky Sports. "Not just on the pitch but off the pitch, which is worrying.

"The fans have obviously turned, at half-time they were booing and it's a massive problem for them. You think Leicester may have to win two games - they're in massive, massive trouble.

"I think they look like a group of players who are beaten. Anything can happen, but I genuinely feel Leicester tonight have gone and there's no coming back from it.

"I think that's the end of them tonight."

Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher added: "You hear the fans singing 'you're not fit to wear the shirt...' going into training tomorrow, I don't know how they lift themselves for that Newcastle game."

Remaining key fixtures in relegation fight
Nottingham Forest (16th)Everton (17th)Leeds (18th)Leicester (19th)
Arsenal (h) 20 MayWolves (a) 20 MayWest Ham (a) 21 MayNewcastle (a) 22 May
Crystal Palace (a) 28 MayBournemouth (h) 28 MayTottenham (h) 28 MayWest Ham (h) 28 May

'Every fairytale has an ending'

As Leicester slid towards another "abysmal" defeat on Monday, many Foxes fans took to social media to express their dismay at the position they find themselves in...

Kevin: A lot of the Leicester players already look like they've given it up, and that's probably the ones who knew they were leaving this summer anyway! They know who they are!

Alan: Ask us about not investing. Instead of investing after Champions League and Premier League titles in successive seasons we effectively have gone backwards this season.

John: Unlike some of the other teams, Leicester City have shown no heart. Some of the stars who are leaving should be ashamed.

Jamie: Every fairytale has an ending. They're writing the final pages as we speak. Falls from grace don't come much bigger than this.

Paul: Goodbye Leicester. Absolutely abysmal.

Comments

Join the conversation

146 comments

  • Comment posted by andyp85, today at 00:06

    All 4 teams have winnable games. Sure Newcastle away is far from easy, but it’s possible for Leicester. They might even be safe by only beating West Ham if other results go their way. People are so keen to write teams off for headlines, but it’s still all to play for.

    • Reply posted by Roy Royyyy, today at 00:54

      Roy Royyyy replied:
      Not playing like this they won't.

  • Comment posted by JOHN SPARTAN, at 23:56 15 May

    Not a Leicester fan, but from Premiership Champions to FA Cup Winners to relegation in a few years.

    That is quite a collapse really sad.

    • Reply posted by neilkd21, today at 00:09

      neilkd21 replied:
      Yeah, will also lose a large chunk of players, have no money and no quality coming through youth system. They won't be bouncing back straight away, the championship is a tough brutal league.

  • Comment posted by DGB, today at 00:06

    They have massively over achieved the past half dozen years, was never going to last. But I bet fans of most clubs would happily accept relegation in return for a PL title and FA Cup win !

    • Reply posted by Boris, today at 00:20

      Boris replied:
      Ipswich Town springs to mind. Up from 3rd Division South, First Division champions, FA Cup winners, then obscurity. But at least they are going up to the Championship for next season. Let's hope Leicester can bounce back in similar style.

  • Comment posted by MJF_dodo, today at 00:04

    One win from any at the bottom could be enough.
    Far from over.

    • Reply posted by Miss007, today at 01:24

      Miss007 replied:
      Leicester need two wins. Everton aren't going to lose to both Bournemouth and Wolves. Leicester have to win both and hope that Forest lose both. It's not happening. Leicester and Leeds are kaput.

  • Comment posted by Matt, today at 00:03

    Jamie Vardy's having a relegation party!

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 00:08

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      And his wife's paying for it

  • Comment posted by The Man, at 23:54 15 May

    It ain't over till it's over

    • Reply posted by lawman, today at 00:31

      lawman replied:
      It isn't over until the fat lady sings.

  • Comment posted by KR, at 23:56 15 May

    West Ham ain't going down, not with their goal difference. Why include them in the mix. Get real Shamoon.

  • Comment posted by twarepyoonapyo, today at 00:20

    Should never have sacked Ranieri

  • Comment posted by Beloved light panacea for twisted dark, at 23:54 15 May

    Crumbs for them:

    They have the best goal difference of the teams down there
    They play West Ham final day & West Ham may have minds on conference final if they make it

    Not saying likely but it's something.

    • Reply posted by ShinyDavidHowell, at 23:59 15 May

      ShinyDavidHowell replied:
      The latter is a great point but West Ham's other opponents the weekend before are... 18th-placed Leeds.

      A distracted West Ham may not help Leicester after all. It might hurt Everton, though...

  • Comment posted by Knapman, at 23:56 15 May

    Don't write them off, Newcastle have been in some funky form for a few games now. Even a draw there and Leicester will be well up for the final game of the season at home to West Ham.

    I fully suspect the first goal in the Newcastle game could make or break their season. If they concede first, probably game over.

  • Comment posted by Amin Yashed, today at 00:16

    Vardy played like he had haemorrhoids and cataracts . Time he retired.

    • Reply posted by Cuddethowl, today at 00:47

      Cuddethowl replied:
      He's got the odd legal bill or 10 to worry about 🤣

  • Comment posted by Franklymydear, today at 00:02

    Defo not over, but Leicester need at least 4 points from 6.🤷‍♂️

  • Comment posted by BBCwokebot, today at 00:13

    I'm going to recreate Leicester's PL title win on FIFA to soften the blow of relegation.....

  • Comment posted by Terry, at 23:53 15 May

    Probably one of the few teams Leicester didn’t need to play tonight. Finally Liverpool flying. Mind you Leicester, Everton and Leeds are as bad as the PL has seen. Whichever two go down I wouldn’t be surprised to see them there for a number of years.

  • Comment posted by graw, today at 00:22

    "Alan: Ask us about not investing. Instead of investing after Champions League and Premier League titles in successive seasons we effectively have gone backwards this season."

    Pretty sure Alan is a Liverpool fan not a Foxes fan, unless I missed Leicester winning the champs league ? 🤣

  • Comment posted by Tailchaser, today at 00:51

    When their fans sing "Feed the scousers, always the victims etc... " then they absolutely deserve to go down. Karma at its best oh, and incidentally, what does actually Leicester have to offer the country? A king under a car park? That's all. Pointless, irrelevant city. Get back down into the shadows of the PL where you belong. Heck, we even gave Everton a huge boost tonight too.

  • Comment posted by Landlova, today at 00:42

    I think Vardy will do well in the Championship

    • Reply posted by they dont like it up em, today at 01:03

      they dont like it up em replied:
      Because of no var to pick up on his diving

  • Comment posted by Ryo, at 23:53 15 May

    Utterly delighted. What a master stroke to give this clown the managerial post in the first place!

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 01:20

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Not delighted but agree, should never have been given the job. From a neutral

  • Comment posted by More Like It, at 23:49 15 May

    a draw with nervy Newcastle and a win against now safe West Ham would probably keep them up though. They were awful tonight, but nothing is 'done' yet.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, at 23:55 15 May

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Not a chance this team will get a draw at Newcastle.

  • Comment posted by NoneMouse, today at 00:09

    Either die a hero or live long enough to become the villain. Sad to see after a brief spell of magnificence

