Paul Simpson led Carlisle United to their last promotion when they won League Two in 2006

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson is relishing the chance to overturn their League Two play-off defeat by Bradford.

The Cumbrians were beaten 1-0 on Sunday, with the return leg at Brunton Park on Saturday (15:00 BST).

"We've given ourselves something to go at, an opportunity," said Simpson. "They're ahead and in the driving seat.

"But we get them back home where we've done really well this season. We have to put on a really big performance that allows us another game after that."

Carlisle must overturn that one-goal deficit to reach Wembley for the first time since the 2011 Football League Trophy final, when they beat now-Premier League side Brentford.

However, in three previous EFL play-offs, they have never gone beyond the semi-finals.

But Simpson was the last manager to achieve promotion with the Cumbrians, guiding them to successive promotions from the National League and League Two in 2005 and 2006.

And he hopes that fans turn out in force to provide the inspiration for a famous comeback on home soil.

He told BBC Radio Cumbria: "We have to win the game and we have to win it by two goals, whether that be in 90 or 120 or whether we take it to penalties. We have to find a way.

"And we have to find a way to get all our supporters in, in large numbers, to will that ball over the line for us and then the players will respond.

"We're hoping that is what happens."