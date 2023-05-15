Last updated on .From the section National League

Russ Penn has been Kidderminster Harriers boss since 2020

Kidderminster Harriers manager Russ Penn says the club winning promotion to the National League is "mind-boggling".

Harriers' stunning run of late-season form saw them win nine games in a row, culminating in a 2-0 victory against Brackley Town in the National League North play-off final on Sunday.

Ashley Hemmings scored both goals as Harriers returned to non-league's top flight after a seven-year absence.

"We are a club on the up," Penn told BBC Hereford and Worcester.

"It's a bit surreal. I'm delighted for the lads. We played 55 games this season - three more than last season - and they've got fitter and fitter.

"We got what we deserved."

'We rolled our sleeves up'

Harriers' promotion chances looked over at the end of March following a nine-game winless run that started with a 2-1 home defeat by Brackley on 14 February.

That left them in the bottom half of the table, seven points off the play-offs and needing to win their last six games to retain any lingering hopes of promotion.

But half a dozen victories duly followed - including a 2-0 win at champions Fylde - as Harriers propelled themselves into the top six.

Amari Morgan-Smith's first-minute goal was enough to see off Alfreton in the play-off eliminator before sweeping aside King's Lynn, who finished second in the table and 24 points ahead of Harriers, 4-1 in the semi-finals.

Their controlled final win over Brackley ensured Harriers made up for last season's defeat in the play-offs and capped another memorable campaign after reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup last season.

"It felt like a cup moment last year because of the FA Cup and we enjoyed it too much - we weren't professional enough," Penn said.

"I never got promoted as a player or won anything as a player. What we've done at this football club in the last two years is mind-boggling.

"Being away from home, and probably being the underdog in two of the three [play-off] games, we've just got down to business and rolled our sleeves up."

EFL return the target

Two-goal hero Hemmings, who struck in each half, described winning promotion as "the best thing ever".

Ashley Hemmings has played league football for Wolves, Cheltenham, Torquay, Walsall, Plymouth, Burton, Dagenham & Redbridge and Mansfield

"We had a goal at the start of the season. It didn't go well at the start but it's all about the end. It's ended so sweet," he told BBC Hereford and Worcester.

"I'm buzzing with the two goals. The team were amazing. In this play-off we've been away three times and we've won every game - that tells you a lot, shows you how high the team spirit is."

The former Wolves forward, part of the Wanderers squad that won promotion to the Premier League in 2009, said he wants Harriers' return to the top tier of non-league football to be just the start.

"It's been a long, long while. Since singing here, that's what I wanted to do - push this club back to where it belongs," he said.

"We want to go one step further and get into that Football League."