Craig Clay made more than 200 appearances for the O's during his six years with the club

Midfielder Craig Clay is among eight players to leave League Two champions Leyton Orient this summer.

Clay, 31, has made 239 appearances for the O's during his six years with the club, winning two league titles.

Sonny Fish, Anthony Georgiou, Jordan Lyden, Sam Sargeant, Harry Smith, Connor Wood and Matt Young also depart.

Veteran midfielder Darren Pratley, 38, is one of 10 players offered new deals having made 39 league appearances this season as the club won promotion.

"Everyone has been involved and played a part in the end goal. In Sam Sargeant and Craig Clay we have two incredible servants to the club that we will say goodbye to," director of football Martin Ling said. external-link

Goalkeepers Rhys Byrne and Lawrence Vigouroux, defenders Omar Beckles, Jordan Brown, Harrison Sodje, Jayden Sweeney and Dan Happe, and forwards Paul Smyth and Daniel Nkrumah have also all been offered new contracts with the club for their return to League One next season.