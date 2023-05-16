Close menu
Champions League - Semi-finals - 2nd Leg
Inter MilanInter Milan1AC MilanAC Milan0

Inter Milan 1-0 AC Milan (3-0 agg): Inter reach Champions League final for first time in 13 years

By Harry PooleBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments255

Lautaro Martinez celebrates
Lautaro Martinez scored his third goal in the Champions League this season to put Inter 3-0 up on aggregate

Inter Milan reached the Champions League final for the first time in 13 years as Lautaro Martinez's goal sealed victory over fierce rivals AC Milan at San Siro.

Three-time winners Inter, who led 2-0 after the first leg, will face either Manchester City or Real Madrid in Istanbul on 10 June after a disciplined second-leg display ensured their progress.

Heavily backed at a feverish San Siro as the designated home team, Inter were made to absorb early pressure as a determined start by Milan ensured the match began at a frenetic pace.

Theo Hernandez fired marginally over with a ferocious strike and Brahim Diaz was denied by Andre Onana as Stefano Pioli's side attempted to undo the damage done by conceding two goals inside 11 minutes last week.

The talented Rafael Leao, absent for Milan in the first leg because of a thigh injury, displayed flashes of inspiration on his return but shot agonisingly wide of the far post after driving in from the left.

Inter asserted themselves as the first half progressed and the tie would have been effectively over before the interval had it not been for Mike Maignan's stunning reaction save from Edin Dzeko's close-range header.

Inter had starved Milan of encouragement in a largely uneventful second half, before Martinez squeezed the ball under Maignan and into the bottom corner with 16 minutes remaining to send the Inter fans into raptures.

The full-time whistle was greeted by a deafening noise as Inter's first shot at Champions League glory since their 2010 success was confirmed.

Disciplined Inter handle occasion to reach final

Lautaro Martinez celebrates with the Inter Milan supporters
The Inter Milan supporters celebrated their victory inside San Siro long after the full-time whistle

Simone Inzaghi was happy to accept that Tuesday's second leg represented "one of the most important games in Inter's history" and the Italian showed faith in the same 11 that arguably should have ended the tie as a contest a week earlier.

He and his players would have expected a different match - including an intense start from their historic rivals - as they returned in front of a feverish 80,000-strong San Siro crowd to play out the conclusion of the first Milan derby in European competition for 20 years.

That was exactly what they faced as seven-time winners Milan pressed for an early goal in an attempt to ignite a memorable comeback, with Diaz and Leao both going agonisingly close.

However, they had to rely on goalkeeper Maignan to keep alive their hopes at the other end of the pitch, with the alert France international also producing a superb stop to deny Nicolo Barella before seeing the offside flag raised.

But any hopes of a late fightback were extinguished by Martinez's well-taken finish and, for just the second time ever, the Inter supporters were able to enjoy a fourth win over Milan in a single season, as their side comfortably managed the closing stages.

Inter will go into the final against Real Madrid or Manchester City as underdogs, and they will require a near-perfect performance to overcome either.

But Inzaghi's side will be quietly confident of causing an upset, having not trailed in any knockout-stage match in this season's Champions League and keeping a competition-leading eight clean sheets.

When is the Champions League final?

The 2023 Champions League final, featuring Inter Milan and either Manchester City or Real Madrid, will take place in Istanbul, Turkey on 10 June at 20:00 BST.

Player of the match

DzekoEdin Dzeko

with an average of 7.54

Inter Milan

  1. Squad number9Player nameDzeko
    Average rating

    7.54

  2. Squad number90Player nameLukaku
    Average rating

    7.49

  3. Squad number10Player nameLa Martínez
    Average rating

    7.00

  4. Squad number8Player nameGosens
    Average rating

    6.82

  5. Squad number2Player nameDumfries
    Average rating

    6.73

  6. Squad number23Player nameBarella
    Average rating

    6.72

  7. Squad number5Player nameGagliardini
    Average rating

    6.63

  8. Squad number11Player nameCorrea
    Average rating

    6.57

  9. Squad number95Player nameBastoni
    Average rating

    6.57

  10. Squad number22Player nameMkhitaryan
    Average rating

    6.48

  11. Squad number20Player nameÇalhanoglu
    Average rating

    6.45

  12. Squad number32Player nameDimarco
    Average rating

    6.44

  13. Squad number15Player nameAcerbi
    Average rating

    6.30

  14. Squad number24Player nameOnana
    Average rating

    6.29

  15. Squad number36Player nameDarmian
    Average rating

    6.28

  16. Squad number77Player nameBrozovic
    Average rating

    5.96

AC Milan

  1. Squad number17Player nameRafael Leão
    Average rating

    7.53

  2. Squad number16Player nameMaignan
    Average rating

    7.27

  3. Squad number9Player nameGiroud
    Average rating

    7.11

  4. Squad number19Player nameHernández
    Average rating

    7.11

  5. Squad number27Player nameOrigi
    Average rating

    7.03

  6. Squad number23Player nameTomori
    Average rating

    6.98

  7. Squad number8Player nameTonali
    Average rating

    6.72

  8. Squad number10Player nameDíaz
    Average rating

    6.66

  9. Squad number2Player nameCalabria
    Average rating

    6.49

  10. Squad number28Player nameThiaw
    Average rating

    6.30

  11. Squad number30Player nameJunior Messias
    Average rating

    6.19

  12. Squad number33Player nameKrunic
    Average rating

    6.19

  13. Squad number56Player nameSaelemaekers
    Average rating

    5.96

  14. Squad number20Player nameKalulu
    Average rating

    5.88

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 24Onana
  • 36Darmian
  • 15Acerbi
  • 95Bastoni
  • 2Dumfries
  • 23BarellaBooked at 79minsSubstituted forGagliardiniat 84'minutes
  • 20Çalhanoglu
  • 22MkhitaryanSubstituted forBrozovicat 44'minutes
  • 32DimarcoSubstituted forGosensat 66'minutes
  • 10La MartínezBooked at 82minsSubstituted forCorreaat 84'minutes
  • 9DzekoSubstituted forLukakuat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Handanovic
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 6de Vrij
  • 8Gosens
  • 11Correa
  • 12Bellanova
  • 14Asllani
  • 21Cordaz
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 50Stankovic
  • 77Brozovic
  • 90Lukaku

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 2Calabria
  • 28ThiawBooked at 56minsSubstituted forKaluluat 64'minutes
  • 23TomoriBooked at 82mins
  • 19Hernández
  • 33KrunicBooked at 81mins
  • 8TonaliBooked at 79mins
  • 30MessiasSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 76'minutes
  • 10DíazSubstituted forOrigiat 76'minutes
  • 17Rafael Leão
  • 9Giroud

Substitutes

  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 12Rebic
  • 20Kalulu
  • 24Kjaer
  • 25Florenzi
  • 27Origi
  • 32Pobega
  • 46Gabbia
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 83Mirante
  • 90De Ketelaere
  • 92Nava
Referee:
Clément Turpin
Attendance:
75,567

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home15
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away22

