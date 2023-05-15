Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Owen Coyle has stepped down as manager of Championship side Queen's Park three days after they were knocked out of the Scottish Premiership play-offs.

They lost 8-3 on aggregate to Partick Thistle on Friday, having had a chance of automatic promotion a week earlier.

The 5-3 loss to Dundee, who took the title, meant Coyle's side missed out on a third promotion in a row and a first top-flight campaign since 1957-58.

"It's with a heavy heart that I leave Queen's Park," said Coyle.

"It has been an outstanding last 12 months, winning promotion to the Championship when nobody gave us a chance of doing so then coming so close to winning the league and reaching the SPFL playing exciting and entertaining football.

"Queen's Park is a wonderful club with an amazing set of supporters who I want to personally thank."

Queen's Park chief executive Leeann Dempster said the club are focussed on finding a successor to the former Bolton manager who can nurture youngsters.

"Although disappointing, we respect Owen's decision and wish him well for the future, and we thank him for his efforts over the last 12 months," she added.

"We now begin the task of finding a new head coach to help us in our aims of being the best club to develop talented young players and achieving success on the pitch."

