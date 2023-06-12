What follows below are the football stories that BBC Sport's users found the most engaging this season across our website and app.

Engagement time of a story was determined by the average time it took for users to actively read the piece along with a quality ratio - a calculation that allowed us to weight the results so the list did not become one featuring only our longest pieces.

There are a few omissions. We removed all of the quizzes and the live match updates which would have otherwise dominated the list, and we removed any piece that has since been heavily dated by news events that followed.

So sit back and enjoy some of the many pieces that have been engaging our readers this season. In no particular order:

The inside story of Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United exit

Sir Alex Ferguson retiring as Manchester United boss was one of the biggest stories of the Premier League era. His club kept it secret for months, but eventually word got out...

Gianluigi Lentini: The rise and fall of the world's most expensive player

A spectacular untamed talent, Gianluigi Lentini became the most expensive player in the world in 1992. But lust, luck and a determination to live life to his own rules derailed his top-level career.

Ronaldo's rise, tears & redemption with Brazil in 2002

BBC Sport took a deeper look at Ronaldo's Golden Boot-winning redemption with Brazil in 2002.

Meet the England players who secured glory at Euro 2022

England won the hearts of the nation with their run to Euro 2022 glory last year, beating Germany 2-1 in the final. These are the 18 women that made history.

Emiliano Sala: 'A tragic plane crash and a stain on football's reputation'

The death of striker Emiliano Sala in a plane crash shocked the football world. We've since learned the extent to which that world shaped his path.

Great images from Qatar 2022 and the story behind the photos

A selection of the best World Cup photographs taken in Qatar - with the photographers telling the story of how they snapped the image.

Johan Cruyff: Total Football and the World Cup that changed everything

BBC Sport remembers Johan Cruyff and the Netherlands' stunning Total Football in 1974.

Pele and 1970: How the greatest player of all time cemented his legend

BBC Sport tells the story of Pele and his role in helping Brazil bring us the beautiful game in 1970.

The Champions League clash between Gennaro Gattuso and Joe Jordan at San Siro remembered

Tottenham's Champions League trip to AC Milan earlier this season came 12 years to the day since the infamous clash between Gennaro Gattuso and Joe Jordan at the San Siro...

Cunning cheat or unplayable genius? Inside Maradona's quest for World Cup glory

Guillem Balague tells the inside story of how Diego Maradona led Argentina to glory in 1986.

How one of England's most historic clubs was saved from a wild ride to ruin

Derby County were founder members of the Football League in 1888. Last year they were saved from potential liquidation...

The Premier League is 30 years old

From foreign players to five substitutions, BBC Sport looks at how the Premier League has evolved since its inception in 1992.

Ange Postecoglou: The boy from Greece who became Tottenham's main man

From escaping a military junta in Greece as a five-year-old to rejuvenating Celtic, Ange Postecoglou's journey has been remarkable...

(A version of this feature was published earlier in the season as 'The boy from Greece who became Celtic's main man')

Barcelona's team in 2011 were iconic - but where are they now?

When Sergio Busquets leaves Barcelona this summer, he will become the final member of that iconic 2011 team to do so.

The SS officer and the prisoner - a story of two team-mates and a war

In September 1933, Hamburg team-mates Asbjorn Halvorsen and Otto Harder bade each other farewell. They ended up on opposite sides of a concentration camp fence.

Dalglish, Souness & Rod Stewart - World Cup 86 remembered

Some of the main protagonists of Scotland's 1986 World Cup campaign talk Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness and being in Rod Stewart's limo.

Saint, Galactico, Welsh hero: The evolution of Gareth Bale

BBC Sport examines the key stages of Wales legend Gareth Bale's evolution during his incredible career.

Kyogo's story: From early rejection to Andres Iniesta partnership & Celtic stardom

BBC Scotland charts the rise of Celtic's talisman and two-time Scottish title winner Kyogo Furuhashi.

Who is the greatest forward you have seen? We asked you. These are the results

On the back of another Erling Haaland goalscoring record, we asked you to tell us the greatest forward you had seen play.

From shy genius to 'bad boy' leader - Messi's Qatar transformation

When Lionel Messi won the World Cup at the fifth attempt in Qatar, it was the last jigsaw piece in arguably the greatest footballing CV of all time. But victory was only part of the story.

Graham Potter: Brutal sacking latest twist in Todd Boehly's chaotic reign at Chelsea

After Graham Potter lasted just 31 games as Chelsea boss, BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty reflected on the turmoil engulfing the club.

Brazil v Italy and 'the day football died'

Brazil have won football's biggest prize a record five times but a game against Italy in November 1982 still brings back bad memories for a team that included Socrates, Zico and Falcao.

City Football Group: Inside a global model with Manchester in the middle

City Football Group owns 13 clubs across five continents, but do all roads eventually lead back to Manchester City?

The key failings that led to Leicester City exiting the Premier League

Leicester City have been relegated from the Premier League. Here BBC Sport assesses the key failings that led to the club's demise.

Victor Osimhen: Is the 'limitless' Napoli striker a £100m player?

Having scored the goal that clinched Napoli's first title in 33 years, just how much is Serie A's Nigerian top scorer Victor Osimhen worth?

What has been your Premier League club's biggest disappointment this season? We asked the fans

Poor signings? Confused leadership? BBC Sport's Premier League fan community point out a key problem at each club during the 2022-23 season.

What next for AC Milan and Inter's iconic San Siro stadium?

Neither Inter nor AC Milan see a future at the San Siro but getting out is proving problematic...

The White Horse Final: 100 years on

The legend of the first Wembley FA Cup final and how a policeman and his horse helped avert disaster.

The rejection and determination that made Mikel Arteta a manager

Moulded by La Masia, forged by the Old Firm, now celebrated in north London. Mikel Arteta's long journey was always focused on one destination: the top.

Blue v Red: The battle for Manchester

As the two sides prepared to meet in the FA Cup final, we took a journey through the rivalry between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Who is your club's best and worst January signing?

We asked fans of every Premier League club. These are their answers.

Is VAR in the Premier League working better than people think?

Every week this season seemed to bring more controversy around VAR, but is it working better than some fans, players and pundits think?

Sergio Ramos: The big noise at the heart of the PSG defence who refuses to quietly retire

Approaching his 37th birthday in March, Sergio Ramos was in no mood to end his trophy-laden career. Guillem Balague explored why.

'We can't stop watching' - Arsenal's reluctant rebel fans

Three years ago, they walked away from Arsenal. Now, a Premier League title challenge drew them, reluctantly, back.

Who is your Premier League club's most notorious hardman?

Hard tackler? Scary vibe? BBC Sport's Premier League fan community reveal their club's toughest player down the years.

'It began with an earthquake and a 5-0 loss. And then things got worse'

Gary Lineker planned on finishing his playing career with Tottenham. But then came an offer from East Asia that changed everything.

The girl in the Gang - being Wimbledon's physio at 1988 FA Cup final

Caroline Brouwer spent more than a decade at the heart of one of the most celebrated and notorious dressing rooms in English football, after unknowingly signing up to Wimbledon's 'Crazy Gang'.

'Hysterical and hated at times but Pep Guardiola is the greatest'

Man City manager Pep Guardiola is the greatest manager of all time, regardless of the 2023 Champions League final win, says Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

How Eddie Howe masterminded Newcastle United's Champions League return

In only 18 months, Eddie Howe has guided Newcastle from the Premier League relegation zone to the Champions League. But how has he achieved it?

Fans give their ratings on their club's Premier League season

Now the Premier League season is wrapped up, BBC Sport's fan community offer their assessment of their club's campaign.

