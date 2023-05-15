Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Defender Ciaron Brown made 49 appearances for Oxford United this season in all competitions

Oxford United defender Ciaron Brown will face no further action by the Football Association in relation to allegations of spot-fixing.

The case related to suspicious betting patterns during Oxford's FA Cup third-round tie with Arsenal in January.

The focus centred on Brown's 59th-minute yellow card for a foul on Eddie Nketiah during the 3-0 defeat.

"It's good to finally get it over and done with," Brown said in a statement on the U's website. external-link

"I knew nothing about the allegations at all and had absolutely no involvement."

The Northern Ireland international, capped 12 times by his country, added: "To have that hanging over my head for two thirds of the season was hard to deal with, but I fully understand that the FA needed to check all the evidence.

"I want to thank my family, and the club who have been totally supportive throughout this process.

"Now I just want to concentrate on my football and enjoy a successful new season."