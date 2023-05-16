WSL top two Chelsea and Manchester United met in the FA Cup final on Sunday

Will there be a new name on the Women's Super League trophy this season, or will Chelsea get their hands on it for the fourth campaign in a row? With less than two weeks to go until the final day of the season, everything is still to play for.

Manchester United lead the table by one point, however second-placed Chelsea have a game in hand which comes at West Ham on Wednesday.

If the Blues win all three of their remaining games this season, then Emma Hayes' side will seal a third straight domestic Double having beaten United in the FA Cup final last weekend.

Any slip-ups from United or Chelsea could be punished by Arsenal, who sit six points behind the leaders with a game in hand. They visit Everton on Wednesday.

Manchester City are mathematically still in the race but would require a miracle to lift the WSL trophy, yet Gareth Taylor's side can still have a huge say in its destination with the top four playing each other this weekend.

City visit United on Sunday evening, after Chelsea host Arsenal at lunchtime. If Chelsea beat West Ham and the Gunners, then United fail to win the Manchester derby, the Blues will be crowned champions.

Any other scenario sees the title go down to the final day.

"Who would bet against Chelsea going on to win the WSL now?" ex-England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis told BBC One following their FA Cup final victory. "They know how to grind out results. Emma Hayes has put together a relentless team."

How it stands

Stats

Club Form (last five WSL games) 2021-22 WSL final position WSL goals scored in 2022-23 season WSL goals conceded in 2022-23 season Manchester United WWWWW 4th 53 11 Chelsea LWWWW 1st 57 15 Arsenal WWLWW 2nd 45 11 Manchester City WLWWL 3rd 46 21

Manchester United (1st, 50 points)

Only reformed in 2018 as a second division club, United are seeking their first WSL title having finished fourth in each of the last three seasons.

Marc Skinner's side have won 16 of their 20 matches so far, including home and away to Arsenal, but have suffered three defeats in all competitions to closest title rivals Chelsea, including at Wembley on Sunday.

"I'm not going to stop and this team's not going to stop," said Skinner after that defeat in the final. "If anyone thinks we're going away, we're not going away."

Their title push has been built on a watertight defence, which has kept more league clean sheets (13) than it has conceded goals (11) in the WSL this season.

Still to play: Manchester City (h, 21 May), Liverpool (a, 27 May)

Chelsea (2nd, 49 points)

The Blues' title chase has a feeling of inevitability about it. They are hunting a fourth straight WSL title and know that the destination of the trophy this season is in their hands.

However, there is one big obstacle still standing in their way - Arsenal. The teams have already met three times this season, with Chelsea winning in the FA Cup, the Gunners winning in the League Cup final and the points shared in the league.

Emma Hayes' side have come into form at just the right time, having recovered from a 2-0 loss at Man City on 26 March. They have also caught up with Man Utd's goal difference, having scored 13 goals in their last two WSL matches - a 7-0 win at Everton and a 6-0 home thrashing of Leicester.

"You saw in that performance against Everton, we get better as the season goes on and this is really the time for us to show why we've won so many trophies," said striker Sam Kerr.

Still to play: West Ham (a, 17 May), Arsenal (h, 21 May), Reading (a, 27 May)

Arsenal (3rd, 44 points)

A first WSL title since 2019 remains a possibility for Arsenal, who ended a four-year wait for silverware earlier this season by beating Chelsea in the League Cup final.

However, their poor form against the other top four clubs - four points from five WSL games so far - and a run of three league games without victory to start 2023 leave Jonas Eidevall's side as outsiders.

"Our mentality is to win," said Eidevall. "It doesn't change. We try to win it all."

Should Arsenal win all of their three remaining games, they have a chance - but they can only reach a maximum of 53 points so would need United and Chelsea to slip up in more than one game.

Still to play: Everton (a, 17 May), Chelsea (a, 21 May), Aston Villa (h, 27 May)

Manchester City (4th, 44 points)

Gareth Taylor's side are included because mathematically they can win the WSL title - but realistically they are out of the running. As well as winning their two remaining games, they would need United to lose both of theirs, along with a goal difference swing of 17. A single Chelsea win would also rule City out.

A dreadful start to the season, losing their first two WSL matches, has come back to haunt City, while defeats to Arsenal and Liverpool in their last four games have seen any faint hopes fade away.

Still to play: Manchester United (a, 21 May), Everton (h, 27 May)