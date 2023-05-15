Close menu

VAR: Release of in-game audio a 'small step forward', says referees' chief Howard Webb

Referee Andre Marriner checks the pitchside VAR monitor before awarding Brighton a penalty against Manchester United
The video assistant referee (VAR) system was introduced to the Premier League at the start of the 2019-20 season

Releasing in-game audio of video assistant referee decisions is a "small step forward", and something referees' governing body Professional Game Match Officials Limited will look to do more next season, says its chief Howard Webb.

The application of VAR technology has been questioned and criticised by managers, players and pundits throughout the Premier League season.

In a bid to improve transparency, Webb appeared on Sky Sports to talk through how key decisions were reached, alongside pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville.

"We're looking to do this [release audio] as much as we possibly can," Webb said on Monday Night Football.

"Tonight is obviously something new. We're making a small step forward. Going forward into next season we will look to do more of the same.

"We can't play it live, Fifa don't allow us to play it out during the game - who knows where that might go in the future - but there is nothing to stop us showing that information later."

Audio was released from six matches this season, with supporters able to hear the discussions before Webb offered further insight.

Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal - VAR overturns penalty decision (7 May)

Jakub Kiwior is penalised for handball following a shot from Bruno Guimaraes
What happened?

Referee Chris Kavanagh awarded Newcastle a penalty for handball when Bruno Guimaraes' shot struck Jakub Kiwior, however VAR Michael Salisbury overturned the decision with replays showing the ball had first hit the defender's thigh before any contact with his arm.

What was the reaction at the time?

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock said: "It's come off the thigh then on to the arm, it's definitely not a penalty. I don't know why the Newcastle fans are so irate."

What was discussed?

VAR Salisbury: "We are going to check the penalty for youexternal-link... can you confirm it is definitely the arm and it's not hit the thigh first? We need to confirm it is not his thigh.

"It looks like it is thigh on to arm. So the arm is, to me, in a natural position. The ball comes off the thigh and makes a movement into that arm. I don't believe it is not a penalty kick.

"I'm going to recommend an on-field review on the penalty you have awarded. What we are showing you is the impact of the ball and the position of the arm."

On-field referee Kavanagh: "So we have a deflection off the knee first. Show me once more. The arm is close in, my initial reaction was the arm was out, so I'll restart with a drop-ball to the goalkeeper."

Webb's explanation:

"There are two things on this one. The ball clearly strikes the thigh - the shorts move - and also the arm is moving back into the body and makes the player smaller. The arm is not in the position the referee thought it was.

"I'm really keen to make sure that our use of VAR is consistent. This one is a good use of VAR because it is different to what the referee saw. There is still some case for the referee to review the decision on this one."

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool - VAR overturns Havertz goal (4 April)

Kai Havertz scores against Liverpool but the goal is disallowed
What happened?

Kai Havertz had a goal ruled out for handball after VAR Kavanagh informed referee Anthony Taylor that the ball had gone in off the Chelsea forward's arm after his initial shot rebounded off goalkeeper Alisson.

What was the reaction at the time?

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, former Arsenal defender Matt Upson said: "You can see on the replay he just holds his elbow up. It's a good save from Alisson really because he does stay big and it comes off Havertz's arm and ricochets back into the net."

What was discussed?

On-field referee Taylor: "On-field decision is goal because I think it hits Havertz's chest."external-link

VAR Kavanagh: "It's factual. Just frame it on the arm. Right, that is clearly the arm. I recommend you disallow the goal. It is handball, leads immediately to the ball in the net. It's factual."

Webb's explanation:

"It's an opportunity for the VAR officials to see something the on-field referee couldn't. You hear Taylor say he thinks it hits the chest, but we know if it goes in off the arm it has to be disallowed.

"In this situation the referee doesn't need to see the screen because it's factual. There is no need for any other interpretation.

"Rather than waste time by sending the referee to the screen, we overturn the decision there and then and try and be as efficient as we can."

Brentford 2-0 Bournemouth - VAR fails to overturn penalty (14 January)

Ivan Toney is brought down by Marcos Senesi
Howard Webb explained that VAR should have awarded a free-kick to Bournemouth but failed to analyse an earlier foul

What happened? On-field referee Jarred Gillett awarded Brentford a penalty because of a foul by Marcos Senesi on Ivan Toney, a call which was supported by VAR Marriner, despite Toney appearing to hold the defender's arm before the foul occurred.

What was the reaction at the time? Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil called the decision to award the penalty "scandalous", adding: "I don't know how you get that wrong with VAR." But, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, former Wales defender James Collins said it was "a clear penalty and "very clumsy".

What was discussed?

Referee Gillett: "The second one. Holding with the arm around him and dragging him down."

VAR Marriner: "There is enough to support that. Check complete."

Webb's explanation:

"I don't think there's anything to suggest that is a clear error, but obviously we're not only checking the final action but also the phase that leads into that decision.

"In this situation we see a foul by Toney on Senesi, before Senesi puts his arm on Toney. The sequence didn't start early enough. It's a matter of process as opposed to judgement. Toney locks in and traps his arm and this should be penalised with a free-kick for Bournemouth.

"We know that long checks can cause some frustration but we're hoping that by playing these audios out you can see there's a process.

"We can't sacrifice accuracy for speed. In this case, VAR didn't thoroughly analyse the full sequence that led to that contact between Toney and Senesi. If it had, it would have shown the action by Toney and led to the penalty being overturned."

Comments

Join the conversation

72 comments

  • Comment posted by Sambucaman, today at 21:10

    From a BHA fan would not the introduction of spectacles for VAR officials be a better idea

  • Comment posted by spinkbottle, today at 21:09

    The introduction of var was supposed to correct clear and obvious mistakes from on field officials so we didn't have to listen to commentators, pundits and fans whining
    It's been a 100% success. Now we get to listen to commentators, pundits and fans whining about var

  • Comment posted by Banned more than Bedoya, today at 21:08

    Get officials to officiate the VAR officials and a 5th official to officiate them and then FaceTime Webb to confirm - there you go, fixed your problem (going to need an officials technical area)

  • Comment posted by rich, today at 21:07

    I still think they should make it more like rugby, mics & possibly cams on officials, show the consultation on the big screen so that everyone can see what's going on, also have 6 foot no go area around officials unless players are being spoken to

  • Comment posted by Holster, today at 21:07

    Showing the on field referee all angles of an incident on the pitchside screen instead of the most incriminating would help too

  • Comment posted by fufyufyu, today at 21:05

    Stage managed propaganda. Truly awful

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 21:05

    Collaboration with Sky sounds dubious already.

  • Comment posted by Roger Girling, today at 21:05

    Watching football has become a lot less fun with Var.Feels like anti football where everythng is being checked to rule out as many goals as possible,destroys the live experience and so many people involved it causes confusion . Should be binned

  • Comment posted by Banned more than Bedoya, today at 21:04

    Absolute VARce, try switching it off and on again, that may work?

  • Comment posted by Grangers, today at 21:04

    it beggars belief why rugby isn't copied: you hear the ref talking to the players, any issues he asks the VAR bloke [who is AT THE GROUND not 200miles away], "this is my on field decision, can you show me any reason to change my mind?". There you have it: the ref in control, no toys thrown out the pram, clear for all to see.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 21:06

      Justfacts replied:
      Agree, but irrelevant where the VAR uses the technology and probably better not to be there as home fans and atmosphere cannot influence.

  • Comment posted by ianH, today at 21:03

    How the F did he get that job? This 'Sky tv' collaboration is obscene! the worst thing is how many people are involved in this tech scam to 'improve' decision making. Making the game even more sterile than it is. The EPL is boring.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 21:05

      Justfacts replied:
      The glazers best signing.

  • Comment posted by Happy Hammer, today at 21:01

    Personally had enough of the VAR decisions now. Those decisions that went against Brighton in the Spurs game could cost them dear this season. Fortunately the ones we have suffered have not impacted our season, but still bloody annoying.

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 21:01

    Fifa says not 'live' so what's the point of that?🤡

  • Comment posted by Maryne, today at 21:01

    The ball is in contact with the foot for 0.1 secs. Bolt runs 1 metre in that time. It's all about where they stop the image, fine margins. The tech is not ready yet but still better than not having it

    • Reply posted by yourblogsarerubbish, today at 21:04

      yourblogsarerubbish replied:
      Yeah, this MAJOR flaw has been all but ignored by pretty much everyone.

      Well done for not ignoring it. I think that's you me and some bloke who has just been sectioned because nobody will listen to him.

  • Comment posted by Beloved light panacea for twisted dark, today at 21:01

    The 2nd goal tonight for Liverpool looked offside on original frame they picked then they changed the frame they picked to alter body positions and swap from offside to onside. It could have been done either way depending which millisecond frame they picked.

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 21:03

      Metro1962 replied:
      The Whites dont care.

  • Comment posted by Koolaly, today at 21:00

    The use of technology will never be sufficient in a game where feelings run so high and decisions can be interpreted either way.

    We have to accept the controversy as part of the beautiful game and stop seeking to make it perfect for in that direction lies a level of clinical precision that kills the passion.

  • Comment posted by Banned more than Bedoya, today at 21:00

    Current score from tonight's match so far...

    Leicester 0 - 2 Liverpool
    HT (var 33' 36')

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 21:02

      Metro1962 replied:
      Good for those in relegation battle then yay.

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 20:59

    this is awesome

  • Comment posted by haydock, today at 20:59

    'Its definitely a goal you are officially allowed to celebrate'

