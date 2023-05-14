Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Paul Mullin has scored 47 goals in 53 games in all competitions for Wrexham

Wrexham's goalscoring hero Paul Mullin's contract has been extended, while 11 players are to leave the National League champions.

The new deal will keep Mullin, 28, at Wrexham until the summer of 2026.

There are also contract extensions for goalkeeper Mark Howard and winger Anthony Forde as the Dragons prepare for life in League Two.

Discussions are continuing with ex-England and Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Foster, 40, came out of retirement earlier this year to play seven games, and saved a crucial last-minute penalty in Wrexham's National League title showdown against Notts County.

A contract offer has also been made to forward Liam McAlinden, who was one of Phil Parkinson's first signings when he took over in 2021.

The club have also taken up the option to extend the contracts of defenders Scott Butler and Aaron James.

Ryan Austin, Kai Calderbank-Park, Malik Dijksteel, Reece Hall-Johnson, Jake Hyde, Rory Watson, Tom Jenkins, Dan Jones, Louis Lloyd and Will Mountfield have all been released, while defender Harry Lennon has called time on his playing career due to injury.