The Scottish Professional Football League play-offs have already produced plenty of thrills - and there's more to come over the next fortnight.

But, as the games come thick and fast at this stage of the season, it's easy to lose track.

So here's a guide to what's happened so far and what's to come.

Scottish Premiership

What's happened?

With three games remaining, it is still any one of four - St Johnstone, Kilmarnock, Ross County and Dundee United - who could end up finishing second bottom of the top flight and face a play-off to avoid relegation.

Queen's Park have already fallen by the wayside in their attempt to meet them in the two-leg final and retain their dream of a return to the top flight for the first time since 1958 following a third successive promotion.

Owen Coyle's side squandered a seven-point Championship lead but still had the chance of the title had they beaten leaders Dundee at home on the final day of the regular season, but a 5-3 defeat meant they dropped to third behind Ayr United.

The Glasgow side's defence promptly proved just as porous in the play-off quarter-final when they lost 4-3 away to fourth-top Partick Thistle before suffering a 4-0 thumping at their temporary home in Stenhousemuir on Friday. That defeat was followed by Coyle's departure as head coach on Monday.

What's to come?

The last time Thistle were in the Premiership, a certain Kris Doolan was their top scorer as they were relegated in 2018.

This time, a late burst of form since their former striker took over from Ian McCall means they go into Friday's semi-final at home to Ayr unbeaten in six home games.

However, no team finishing fourth in the Championship has ever negotiated all the way to promotion via the play-offs.

While their hosts are eight games without defeat overall, Ayr arrive having finished one point above in the league table after their own five-game unbeaten run in their quest to return to the top flight for the first time since 1978.

A tight affair is expected. The side led by former Dunfermline Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Bullen beat Thistle at home in their first meeting of the season, but Thistle came out on top in the next two before a 1-1 draw the last time they met at Firhill.

Scottish Championship

What's happened?

Hamilton Academical and their fans haven't known whether to laugh or cry in a topsy-turvy end to the season.

John Rankin's side failed to secure the final-day win that would have taken them above hosts Arbroath to Championship safety, but the 0-0 draw was enough to avoid automatic relegation on goal difference as Cove Rangers lost at home to Greenock Morton.

Accies then looked down and out against Alloa Athletic as the part-timers who finished fourth in League 1 went 3-0 up on aggregate in the second leg despite being down to 10 men before - just as angry fans turned on the board - their hosts stormed back to win 5-2 on the day.

At the same time, Airdrieonians were easing to a 1-0 away win, 7-2 on aggregate, over a Falkirk side who had finished seven points clear of them in the third tier.

What's to come?

It's set up a tasty Lanarkshire derby, with the Diamonds aiming to end a 10-year absence from the second tier and Accies trying to avoid dropping to the third for the first time since 2004.

Airdrieonians are the form side as they host Wednesday's first leg, losing just once in their latest 11 meetings under 30-year-old player-manager Rhys McCabe, while Saturday's win ended Accies' seven-game run without.

Accies won 3-2 on their last visit to Excelsior Stadium, but that was in the League Cup back in 2019.

Scottish League 1

What's happened?

Clyde were long consigned to automatic relegation or the play-offs so far were they behind third-bottom Kelty Hearts, but a run of just one defeat in six games ensured they stayed ahead of Peterhead at the foot of League 1.

Jim Duffy's side won 1-0 away to East Fife in the first leg of their semi-final, but they were taken nervously to extra time at their temporary Hamilton home before the side who finished fourth in League 2 were reduced to 10 men and Martin Rennie scrambled the winner.

In contrast to Clyde's struggles, Annan Athletic eased through against a Dumbarton side who finished 11 points above them, following up an impressive 6-0 home win with a goalless draw.

What's to come?

It's set up a repeat of the 2019 play-off final, when Clyde prevailed 3-0 on aggregate after a 2-0 home win in the second leg the last time they were in the fourth tier.

Now Annan, in the play-offs for the fifth time, and manager Peter Murphy have the chance for revenge - and to progress beyond the bottom tier for the first time since joining the Scottish Football League in 2008.

They are unbeaten in six home games going into Tuesday's first leg, while the visitors had not won in 11 on the road before their win in Methil last week.

Scottish League 2

What's happened?

Lowland League champions Spartans won their Pyramid Play-off semi-final against Highland League counterparts Brechin City on penalties despite their 20-game unbeaten run coming to an end with a 3-2 second-leg loss.

Meanwhile, not even a 2-0 win over champions Stirling Albion could save Albion Rovers, led by former Airdrie boss Sandy Clark since March, from finishing bottom of League 2 as results went against them on the final day.

Rovers, visiting Ainslie Park for the first time, took the lead through a Luke Graham header in Saturday's first leg, but a Jamie Leslie own goal midway through the second leaves the final in the balance.

What's to come?

Rovers will hope to extend their winning home run to four games as they look to preserve their 104-year stay in the senior leagues after Saturday's second leg.

Douglas Samuel's Spartans, looking to enter the senior leagues for the first time in their history, will take heart from their last visit to Cliftonhill - a shock 3-0 win in the Challenge Cup back in 2017.

Play-off fixtures

Tuesday, 16 May - League 1 play-off final, first leg

Annan Athletic v Clyde - Live on BBC ALBA (19:35)

Wednesday, 17 May - Championship play-off final, first leg

Airdrieonians v Hamilton Academical - Live on BBC ALBA (19:35)

Friday, 19 May - Premiership semi-final first leg

Partick Thistle v Ayr United Live on BBC Scotland (19:45)

League 1 play-off final, second leg

Clyde v Annan Athletic - Live on BBC ALBA (19:35)

Saturday, 20 May - Championship play-off final, second leg

Hamilton Academical v Airdrieonians - Live on BBC ALBA (17:15)

Saturday, 20 May - Pyramid Play-off final

Albion Rovers v Spartans (15:00)

Friday, 26 May - Premiership play-off semi-final second leg

Ayr United v Partick Thistle - Live on BBC Scotland (19.45)

Thursday, 1 June - Premiership play-off final, first leg

Ayr United or Partick Thistle v 11th in Premiership

Sunday, 4 June - Premiership play-off final, second leg

11th in Premiership v Ayr United or Partick Thistle