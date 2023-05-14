Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Ben Killip was part of the Pools side that won promotion to the EFL in 2021

Goalkeeper Ben Killip will leave Hartlepool United when his current deal expires, after relegation to the National League this campaign.

The 27-year-old made 150 appearances for Pools, and was part of the side promoted back to the EFL in 2020-21.

Killip follows defender Jamie Sterry in deciding to move on, after the 27-year-old rejected the offer of a new deal.

Sterry made 102 appearances for Pools after moving from Newcastle United in the summer of 2020.

Pools are still in negotiations with Connor Jennings, Nicky Featherstone and Pat Boyes, while Leon Clarke, Peter Hartley, Mohammed Niang, Wes McDonald and Brendan Kiernan have been released.