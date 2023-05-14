Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibs, Leeds, Morelos, Carter-Vickers, Balogun, Palma, QPR, Aris
Luis Palma, for whom Rangers have expressed interest along with a number of clubs around Europe, dropped his biggest hint yet that he is poised to leave Aris Thessaloniki as the 23-year-old Honduras winger posted on social media describing Sunday's 1-1 Greek Super League play-off draw with Panathinaikos as "The Last Dance". (Football Scotland)
Where Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will be playing his football next season is still unclear, but the 26-year-old's wife, Yesenia, has indicated that their departure from Glasgow is already under way by saying goodbye to a group of friends as she posted an emotional story on her social media. (Scottish Sun)
Leon Balogun, who expressed his disappointment at leaving Rangers last summer, was at Ibrox to watch Sunday's 3-0 win over Celtic as the 34-year-old centre-half prepares to leave Queens Park Rangers after one season with the London club. (Scottish Sun)
Hibernian manager Lee Johnson has dropped a transfer hint by saying that he hopes to keep his loanees ahead of next season. (Football Scotland)
Celtic centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers, whose season was ended by a knee injury, has revealed he underwent surgery last week, his leg is "as good as it can be" but admitted "it's hard to put a timeline on it at the moment" when asked when he would return to action. (CBS Sports)
There are fears that Aberdeen top-scorer Duk's season could be over after the forward limped off in the second half of Saturday's 0-0 draw with Hibs. (Daily Record)
Leeds United are among Premier League clubs monitoring 16-year-old Aberdeen centre-half Jamie Mercer. (Football Insider)
