Luis Palma, for whom Rangers have expressed interest along with a number of clubs around Europe, dropped his biggest hint yet that he is poised to leave Aris Thessaloniki as the 23-year-old Honduras winger posted on social media describing Sunday's 1-1 Greek Super League play-off draw with Panathinaikos as "The Last Dance". (Football Scotland) external-link

Where Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will be playing his football next season is still unclear, but the 26-year-old's wife, Yesenia, has indicated that their departure from Glasgow is already under way by saying goodbye to a group of friends as she posted an emotional story on her social media. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Leon Balogun, who expressed his disappointment at leaving Rangers last summer, was at Ibrox to watch Sunday's 3-0 win over Celtic as the 34-year-old centre-half prepares to leave Queens Park Rangers after one season with the London club. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson has dropped a transfer hint by saying that he hopes to keep his loanees ahead of next season. (Football Scotland) external-link

Celtic centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers, whose season was ended by a knee injury, has revealed he underwent surgery last week, his leg is "as good as it can be" but admitted "it's hard to put a timeline on it at the moment" when asked when he would return to action. (CBS Sports) external-link

There are fears that Aberdeen top-scorer Duk's season could be over after the forward limped off in the second half of Saturday's 0-0 draw with Hibs. (Daily Record) external-link

Leeds United are among Premier League clubs monitoring 16-year-old Aberdeen centre-half Jamie Mercer. (Football Insider) external-link

Brighton & Hove Albion are trying to push through a deal for 16-year-old Celtic centre-back Ronan Ferns, submitting a six-figure offer after rival Premier League clubs expressed an interest. (Football Insider) external-link