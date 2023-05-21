Close menu
Newcastle United v Leicester City preview: Team news, head-to-head, stats and prediction

Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock is helped off the pitch against Brighton
Joe Willock, who has started 31 Premier League games for Newcastle this season, was forced off after 61 minutes in midweek

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle fear Joe Willock will miss their final two games after injuring his hamstring against Brighton.

A foot injury is likely to rule out Sean Longstaff, while Joelinton, Jacob Murphy and Kieran Trippier are doubts.

Leicester have accelerated Kelechi Iheanacho's rehabilitation from a groin issue in the hope he will be able to feature at St James' Park, manager Dean Smith said on Thursday.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall could also return from an ankle injury.

However, Smith says the midfielder, who had a pain-killing injection in the build-up to this match, is a "bigger worry" than Iheanacho.

Caglar Soyuncu remains out with a hamstring issue, joining Danny Ward, Jannik Vestergaard and James Justin on the sidelines.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Leicester have scored more goals than any other team in the bottom half of the table. The Foxes have some excellent attacking players but their defence is just not good enough. Even the return of Jonny Evans, who is a real warrior, has not changed that.

That's why I don't think they will be able to compete with Newcastle, who have got a top-four finish in their sights.

Prediction: 3-1

Newcastle have won their final home league game in seven of the last nine seasons, with the exceptions defeats against Liverpool in 2019 and 2020

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Newcastle are vying to complete their first Premier League double against Leicester since the 1994-95 season.
  • The Foxes have lost three of their past four top-flight games versus the Magpies, more defeats than in the previous 10 meetings (W8, L2).
  • Newcastle beat Leicester 2-0 at St James' Park on 10 January in the quarter-finals of this season's EFL Cup.

Newcastle United

  • Victory would take the Magpies to 72 points, their highest Premier League total since finishing as runners-up with 78 points in 1995-96.
  • Newcastle's tally of 67 goals is their most in a top-flight campaign since netting 74 in 2001-02.
  • They have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their past nine top-flight matches and have recorded just one shutout in 16.
  • Eddie Howe is unbeaten in all six of his Premier League home matches against Leicester, winning each of the last three (W4, D2).
  • Callum Wilson has scored 11 times in 10 top-flight appearances since the start of April, averaging a goal every 50 minutes during this period.

Leicester City

  • The Foxes are in danger of being relegated from the English top flight for the 12th time, which would equal the record held by Birmingham City.
  • They have lost all nine league matches this season against the teams currently in the top five of the table.
  • Leicester will become the first team to play Premier League fixtures on four consecutive Mondays. They have taken one point from the previous three, drawing with Everton before losing to Fulham and Liverpool.
  • They have gone 21 consecutive top-flight matches without a clean sheet since beating West Ham 2-0 on 12 November.
  • Leicester have conceded 41 away league goals in 2022-23, their highest total in a 38-game campaign since 1914-15.
  • The Foxes have not won their final away league fixture in any of the previous eight seasons (D3, L5), last doing so when they beat Huddersfield 2-0 during their promotion-winning campaign in the Championship in 2013-14.
  • All three of Dean Smith's Premier League away matches against Newcastle have ended 1-1, with Aston Villa in 2019-20 and 2020-21 and with Norwich last season.

