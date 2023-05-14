Close menu
Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus2CremoneseCremonese0

Juventus 2-0 Cremonese: Paul Pogba suffers injury after making return to starting side

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba covers his face with his hands as he lays on the pitch injured
Paul Pogba has made only 10 appearances in total since rejoining Juventus last year

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba's first competitive start in over a year lasted only 23 minutes before he was forced off injured against Cremonese.

Pogba, 30, required treatment on his left thigh after he pulled up as he crossed the ball.

The France international covered his face as he left the field, with Juve going on to win 2-0.

"We're all disappointed, not least because he was playing quite well," said Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri.

"It's sad because he's made a lot of sacrifices to come back.

"He has big enough shoulders. There's always a risk when you've gone a year without playing, more so when you start the match."

It was Pogba's first start since his final game for former side Manchester United against Liverpool in April 2022.

He suffered a calf injury in that game which ruled him out for the remainder of last season.

After rejoining Serie A club Juventus in the summer, Pogba suffered a knee injury in pre-season but initially opted not to get an operation, fearing it would rule him out of the World Cup in Qatar.

But he was later deemed to need surgery anyway and, although he returned to the squad in January, he suffered another muscular problem that delayed his return to action further.

He played the first game of his second spell with Juve on 28 February.

After he was dropped Juventus' Europa League tie with Freiburg in March for disciplinary reasons, Pogba suffered another setback when he suffered a right thigh injury while taking free-kicks in training.

He returned to the bench against Sporting Lisbon on 13 April and had made nine substitute appearances in total before being selected for the starting side against Cremonese.

Nicolo Fagioli and Bremer scored after the break to secure victory for second-place Juventus.

Cremonese are 19th, six points from safety, with three games to play.

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 36Perin
  • 15Gatti
  • 3Bremer
  • 6DaniloBooked at 66mins
  • 11Ju CuadradoBooked at 63minsSubstituted forBarbieriat 83'minutes
  • 44Fagioli
  • 32Paredes
  • 25Rabiot
  • 7ChiesaSubstituted forIling-Juniorat 67'minutes
  • 10PogbaSubstituted forMilikat 24'minutesSubstituted forKeanat 83'minutes
  • 9VlahovicSubstituted forDi Maríaat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 5Locatelli
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 14Milik
  • 17Kostic
  • 18Kean
  • 20Miretti
  • 22Di María
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 42Barbieri
  • 43Iling-Junior

Cremonese

Formation 5-4-1

  • 12Carnesecchi
  • 24FerrariSubstituted forCastagnettiat 67'minutes
  • 21Chiriches
  • 44LochoshviliSubstituted forSernicolaat 70'minutes
  • 5Vásquez
  • 33QuagliataSubstituted forValeriat 45'minutes
  • 20Afena-GyanSubstituted forCiofaniat 45'minutes
  • 27Galdames
  • 28Meïté
  • 26BenassiSubstituted forBuonaiutoat 67'minutes
  • 77Okereke

Substitutes

  • 3Valeri
  • 4Aiwu
  • 9Ciofani
  • 10Buonaiuto
  • 13Saro
  • 15Bianchetti
  • 17Sernicola
  • 18Ghiglione
  • 19Castagnetti
  • 23Acella
  • 45Sarr
  • 99Basso
Referee:
Daniele Chiffi

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamCremonese
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home24
Away3
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home15
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 2, Cremonese 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Cremonese 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Federico Gatti (Juventus) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Johan Vásquez.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Moise Kean (Juventus).

  6. Post update

    Vlad Chiriches (Cremonese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Cremonese. Cristian Buonaiuto tries a through ball, but Emanuele Valeri is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danilo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Leandro Paredes.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Moise Kean (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Di María.

  10. Post update

    Ángel Di María (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Emanuele Valeri (Cremonese).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Moise Kean (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ángel Di María following a fast break.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Emanuele Valeri (Cremonese) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pablo Galdames.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).

  15. Post update

    Pablo Galdames (Cremonese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Samuel Iling-Junior (Juventus).

  18. Post update

    Soualiho Meïté (Cremonese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Tommaso Barbieri replaces Juan Cuadrado.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Juventus. Moise Kean replaces Arkadiusz Milik.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 14th May 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli35265470254583
2Juventus35216854282669
3Inter Milan352131166372966
4Lazio35198854282665
5AC Milan351710855411461
6Roma351781045331259
7Atalanta351771156421458
8Fiorentina351310124740749
9Monza351310124445-149
10Torino351310123739-249
11Bologna351211124344-147
12Udinese351113114543246
13Sassuolo35128154354-1144
14Empoli34911143144-1338
15Salernitana35814134356-1338
16Lecce35711173043-1332
17Spezia35612173056-2630
18Hellas Verona3579192852-2430
19Cremonese35412193161-3024
20Sampdoria3438232061-4117
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories