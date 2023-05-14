Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Albie Morgan made his debut for Charlton Athletic as an 18-year-old in August 2018

Midfielder Albie Morgan heads a list of six players to be released by Charlton Athletic this summer.

Morgan, 23, departs The Valley after making more than 150 appearances and scoring nine goals since coming through the club's academy.

Also leaving the Addicks are Macauley Bonne, Sean Clare, Alex Gilbey, Nathan Harness and Ryan Inniss.

But new contracts have been offered to Michael Hector, Aaron Henry and Terell Thomas, with discussions ongoing.