Marc Skinner suffered his second FA Cup final defeat, after losing with Birmingham City in 2017

Manchester United want to be where Chelsea are, says manager Marc Skinner after his side suffered defeat in their first major women's final.

United were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea in the Women's FA Cup final at Wembley, Sam Kerr scoring the only goal in the second half.

Skinner's side created plenty of chances but lacked the killer touch - something he says they will soon learn.

"We want to be where they were today so that's what we'll strive for," he said.

"There will be loads to take away. We started well and, considering Chelsea had been in many finals, we looked like the team that had been in many finals too.

"We were composed. It's a different type of game in a final and you have to play with more maturity. We love to play possession-based football and sometimes you can't do that. So I felt we matured today."

While for Chelsea it was their third successive FA Cup triumph and their fifth in total, United had never played at Wembley before.

Chelsea won their first Women's FA Cup in 2015 - three years before the United women's team were even founded.

Skinner however feels his side have proved they are fast learners and it will only be a matter of time before they are the ones lifting major trophies.

'We will be back again'

"If anybody thinks we're going away, then we're not," he said.

"These are moments you have to win. We gave a good account of ourselves. We will be back again, I have no doubts about that.

"There will always be regrets if you don't win a game but I think the girls were excellent. It was their first final. I can't look back and think negatively towards them.

"We have to score those chances in the first half. If we do then I think Chelsea have to open up and we can get in behind them. We managed the game pretty well and I'm proud of all of them."

Kerr's goal - her fifth across Chelsea's three straight cup wins - ensures United's poor record against the Blues continues.

In 10 meetings since 2019, Chelsea have won nine with one game being drawn.

"I remember sitting at the end of the Chelsea game last year in the league and saying how much it hurt," Skinner said.

"We had some good chances where we probably have got to score them, then Kerr gets that chance and scores it.

"Her movement is excellent but if you keep her in front of the line, it's difficult for her to score. We switched off for a moment and allowed a ball straight through our centre.

"We knew that threat was coming - it's the biggest threat they have - and we switched off and that's what world-class players do, they punish you."

'It still looks like a penalty to me'

Manchester United felt they should have had a penalty before half-time for Niamh Charles' foul on Nikita Parris

United started the stronger and had the ball in the net after just 23 seconds when Leah Galton fired home - only for Ella Toone to be flagged as being offside in the build-up.

They also had a strong shout for a penalty in first-half stoppage time, when Niamh Charles looked to have fouled Nikita Parris in the area.

However it was given as a free-kick after VAR - used for the first time during an English women's domestic club game here - judged Parris' trailing leg to be outside the box when it was caught by Charles. Skinner insisted "it still looks like a penalty to me".

For all the disappointment of defeat in their first major final, United still have plenty to play for. They lead the WSL by a point - however, second-placed Chelsea have a game in hand.

If the Blues win all three of their remaining games, they win the double. United must be on standby for any slip-ups.

Yet for Skinner, even if those slip-ups don't happen this season, United are ready to take the next step.

"We are growing and investing but the experience that Chelsea have and the investment they have put in over years is a factor," he said. "It doesn't take a rocket scientist to understand that - but we are bridging gaps.

"We need to keep being in the pool for the best players. This is the club you want to come to if you're a top talent. It's a club going places."