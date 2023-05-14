Close menu
Dutch Eredivisie
FeyenoordFeyenoord3Go Ahead EaglesGo Ahead Eagles0

Feyenoord seal Dutch Eredivisie title with 3-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Feyenoord players celebrate
Feyenoord are the third most-decorated Eredivisie team behind Ajax and PSV

Feyenoord wrapped up only their second Dutch Eredivisie title of the century thanks to a comfortable win over Go Ahead Eagles with two games to go.

Arne Slot's team were in cruise control after 18 minutes thanks to Oussama Idrissi and Santiago Gimenez goals with Igor Paixao netting in the second half.

That sparked jubilant celebrations between players and the home fans at the final whistle in Rotterdam.

They have won 16 titles, but 2017 was their only prior success since 1999.

Slot, who took charge of Feyenoord in 2021, has been linked to the Tottenham Hotspur managerial vacancy.

PSV were their nearest challengers this season, with Ajax - whose game at Groningen was called off because fireworks were thrown on to the pitch - in third.

Line-ups

Feyenoord

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bijlow
  • 2PedersenSubstituted forKasanwirjoat 74'minutes
  • 4Geertruida
  • 33Hancko
  • 5Hartman
  • 20Wieffer
  • 10Kökcü
  • 14Barbosa da PaixãoSubstituted forJahanbakhshat 62'minutes
  • 17SzymanskiBooked at 56minsSubstituted forTimberat 62'minutes
  • 26IdrissiSubstituted forDilrosunat 90'minutes
  • 29GiménezSubstituted forPereira da Silvaat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Rasmussen
  • 7Jahanbakhsh
  • 8Timber
  • 9Pereira da Silva
  • 11Dilrosun
  • 15López
  • 21Marciano
  • 22Wellenreuther
  • 25Taabouni
  • 28Kasanwirjo
  • 30Bullaude
  • 48Milambo

Go Ahead Eagles

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Lange
  • 2DeijlBooked at 66mins
  • 25Amofa
  • 6IdzesSubstituted forFontánat 73'minutes
  • 5Kuipers
  • 20BlommeSubstituted forLlansanaat 73'minutes
  • 10Rommens
  • 11AdekanyeSubstituted forFernandesat 73'minutes
  • 18Willumsson
  • 23EdvardsenSubstituted forSowat 73'minutes
  • 9Lidberg

Substitutes

  • 4Fontán
  • 7Fernandes
  • 14Aventisian
  • 17Serra
  • 19Sow
  • 21Llansana
  • 22Mulder
  • 28Saathof
  • 40Plogmann
Referee:
Allard Lindhout

Match Stats

Home TeamFeyenoordAway TeamGo Ahead Eagles
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home15
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 14th May 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Feyenoord32247178285079
2PSV Eindhoven32215682364668
3Ajax31189479324763
4AZ Alkmaar32188659322762
5FC Twente321610658263258
6Sparta Rotterdam32158951361553
7FC Utrecht3214995145651
8sc Heerenveen32119123947-842
9RKC Waalwijk32118135055-541
10N.E.C.32814104141038
11Fortuna Sittard32115163856-1838
12Go Ahead Eagles32910134354-1137
13Vitesse32810143850-1234
14FC Volendam3296173966-2733
15FC Emmen32611152954-2529
16Excelsior3285192768-4129
17FC Groningen3146212961-3218
18SC Cambuur3244242165-4416
View full Dutch Eredivisie table

Top Stories