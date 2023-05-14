Close menu
FC Groningen v Ajax called off as fans throw fireworks on to pitch

Groningen fan runs onto the pitch
Groningen fans were protesting against the running of the club

Ajax's Eredivisie match with Groningen was abandoned after just nine minutes because fans of the relegated hosts threw fireworks on to the pitch twice.

The players were taken off in the sixth minute as smoke bombs were thrown before a fan ran on to the pitch with a banner calling for the Groningen board to resign.

Three minutes after the restart more fireworks were thrown.

The referee called the match off in line with new Dutch rules.

In a Dutch Cup semi-final between Feyenoord and Ajax last month, a lighter thrown from the crowd hit Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen and cut his head.

The Dutch FA decided all games would be stopped if a player or official was hit by something from the crowd. It also said games would be temporarily stopped if a projectile is thrown that does not hit anybody, and If it happens a second time the game should be stopped.

It is the fourth Dutch Eredivisie match this weekend alone that was temporarily halted.

Ajax are third in the league, with Feyenoord closing in on the title.

Smoke bombs on the pitch
Crowd trouble is becoming an increasing problem in the Dutch top flight
Groningen and Ajax players come off
The game did not even last 10 minutes

Line-ups

FC Groningen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Leeuwenburgh
  • 39Schreuders
  • 12Balker
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 24Musampa
  • 7Suslov
  • 6Duarte
  • 21Antman
  • 8Hove
  • 18Määttä
  • 9PepiBooked at 9mins

Substitutes

  • 4Pelupessy
  • 10Irandust
  • 23Krüger
  • 25de Boer
  • 28Manu
  • 31Sher
  • 34Oratmangoen
  • 37Chalus
  • 42Blokzijl
  • 44Meijster
  • 55van Bergen

Ajax

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Rulli
  • 15Rensch
  • 2Timber
  • 57Hato
  • 5Wijndal
  • 4Álvarez
  • 8Taylor
  • 20Kudus
  • 7Bergwijn
  • 10Tadic
  • 9Brobbey

Substitutes

  • 1Stekelenburg
  • 3Bassey
  • 6Klaassen
  • 18Lucca
  • 19Sánchez
  • 21Grillitsch
  • 22Pasveer
  • 25Baas
  • 26Regeer
  • 38Hlynsson
  • 39Godts
Referee:
Jeroen Manschot

Match Stats

Home TeamFC GroningenAway TeamAjax
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Feyenoord32247178285079
2PSV Eindhoven31215582354768
3Ajax321810479324764
4AZ Alkmaar31187659322761
5FC Twente321610658263258
6Sparta Rotterdam32158951361553
7FC Utrecht3214995145651
8sc Heerenveen32119123947-842
9RKC Waalwijk32118135055-541
10N.E.C.32814104141038
11Go Ahead Eagles32910134354-1137
12Fortuna Sittard31105163756-1935
13Vitesse32810143850-1234
14FC Volendam3296173966-2733
15Excelsior3285192768-4129
16FC Emmen31610152954-2528
17FC Groningen3247212961-3219
18SC Cambuur3244242165-4416
View full Dutch Eredivisie table

