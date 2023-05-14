Kyle Vassell gave Kilmarnock an early second-half lead against Livingston

"When we get the fans onside, they're our 12th man. The fans bring us along."

The post-match thoughts of goal scorer Kyle Vassell are instructive as to why Kilmarnock have succeeded at home in contrast to their away woes this season. And why that might just get them out of the relegation conundrum they are currently in.

Derek McInnes pointed to this recently, citing the role Killie supporters played in helping them over the line in clinching last season's Scottish Championship.

Fans make a difference. They can significantly help a football team or, at times, be a hindrance. Sometimes that's a fine line, determined by what the majority see week to week, especially at home.

The fact that Kilmarnock have consistently delivered results in front of their Rugby Park support may have aided their cause more than just in terms of points.

At half-time during their match against Livingston it was 0-0 and the murmurs were of clear discontent. Kilmarnock seemed nervy. Their supporters did too. No wonder.

They crave Premiership survival, with the potential to significantly reshape the squad and consolidate their status looming just over the horizon. The next steps rely heavily on the next three games.

Crucially, alongside the tension in their most recent fixture, supporters could take some comfort in the knowledge that at home, this side often get the job done. In this game, given the context, they had to.

Vassell's opener shortly after the break was priceless. The timing was perfect, the release of tension was palpable and all of a sudden the vibe was unrelentingly positive. That change in atmosphere clearly helped Kilmarnock's cause as they went on to claim what might prove to be the most crucial win of their campaign.

The crowd seemed to have a strong sense of belief that their team would go on and win. Not arrogance, why would it be given the predicament Kilmarnock are in, but a genuine, almost calming sense of 'we've got this' seemed to descend on Rugby Park.

'It's just about being a professional'

At this stage of the season in a relegation fight, that '12th man' contribution is so, so important.

Vassell also talked about pressure post-match. "It's just about being a professional and just handling it and being calm. That's how you're going to play your best football."

The relationship between a team and their support helps that. Show them signs of what they want to see and they will back you. Fail to and their contribution can be limiting.

Kilmarnock fans have seen a lot of what they do not like this season, but that home factor has provided some hope that has sustained belief among the team and support and brought a calmness and confidence at vital moments.

They have navigated this element of football pretty well to leave them now with a clear exit route from relegation. Without that element, they would surely be done and dusted.

Now, a win over St Johnstone at home next week would see them climb to ninth in the table, a minimum five points clear of bottom place with just two games to go. Within touching distance of staying at where they see home, the Premiership.