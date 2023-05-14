Close menu
Spanish La Liga
EspanyolEspanyol2BarcelonaBarcelona4

Espanyol 2-4 Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski scores two as Barca wrap up title

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Alejandro Balde celebrates scoring for Barcelona against Espanyol in La Liga
Barcelona have won 27 out of 34 games in La Liga this season

Barcelona sealed their first La Liga title since 2018-19 with four games to spare after a stylish win at the home of city rivals Espanyol.

Barca were 3-0 up by half-time, Robert Lewandowski scoring his 20th league goal of the season before Alejandro Balde, 19, doubled the lead.

Lewandowski added the third before Jules Kounde's header made it 4-0.

Espanyol did reduce the deficit through Javier Puado and Joselu but remain in trouble near the bottom of the table.

Barcelona have 85 points, 14 more than nearest rivals Real Madrid, with 12 points left to play for.

It is their first La Liga title since club legend Lionel Messi left in August 2021 and first since Xavi was appointed manager in November 2021.

Meanwhile, Espanyol are in danger of a second relegation in four seasons from La Liga after a ninth league defeat in 11 games.

They are four points from safety with four matches left.

Barcelona's players celebrate on the pitch after being crowned La Liga champions
Barcelona's players celebrated on the pitch after claiming their 27th La Liga championship

Xavi delivers in first full season

Barcelona's players will have to wait to get their hands on the trophy but they celebrated after the full-time whistle before making a hasty retreat to the dressing room after some Espanyol fans dashed on to the pitch.

Barca trailed Real Madrid by three points after losing 3-1 away to them on 16 October, while they made a disappointing exit from the Champions League after losing three of their six group games.

But Xavi, who won eight La Liga titles during a distinguished 17-year career playing in Barca's first team, has delivered in his first full season in charge.

It was a particularly emotional night for captain Sergio Busquets, who has confirmed he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season after 18 years at the club.

This is the 34-year-old's ninth league title with Barca but the future looks promising for the side, with Balde and Kounde scoring their first La Liga goals in Barcelona colours.

Barcelona will move out of their Nou Camp home next season while the stadium is redeveloped.

But fans will get a chance to celebrate the club's first major trophy since 2020-21 during their last two home games - against Real Sociedad on Saturday and Mallorca on 28 May.

Line-ups

Espanyol

Formation 5-3-2

  • 13Pacheco
  • 2Gil
  • 23Montes
  • 24Gómez SolàSubstituted forPuadoat 45'minutes
  • 4Cabrera
  • 14OlivánSubstituted forKoleoshoat 84'minutes
  • 21MelamedSubstituted forExpósito Jaénat 87'minutes
  • 10DarderBooked at 39mins
  • 6D SuárezSubstituted forCaleroat 45'minutes
  • 17BraithwaiteSubstituted forPedrosaat 55'minutes
  • 9Joselu

Substitutes

  • 3Pedrosa
  • 5Calero
  • 7Puado
  • 8Bare
  • 12de Souza Costa
  • 16Lazo
  • 18Pierre-Gabriel
  • 20Expósito Jaén
  • 22Vidal
  • 25Fernández Llorente
  • 30Koleosho
  • 34Fortuño Viñas

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 23KoundéBooked at 2mins
  • 4AraújoSubstituted forAlbaat 63'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 15ChristensenSubstituted forAlonsoat 74'minutes
  • 28Balde
  • 8PedriSubstituted forKessiéat 89'minutes
  • 5Busquets
  • 21F de Jong
  • 22RaphinhaSubstituted forDembéléat 62'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 30GaviBooked at 39minsSubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Dembélé
  • 10Ansu Fati
  • 11F Torres
  • 13Peña Sotorres
  • 17Alonso
  • 18Alba
  • 19Kessié
  • 20Roberto
  • 24García
  • 32Torre
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Attendance:
27,360

Match Stats

Home TeamEspanyolAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home15
Away15
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Espanyol 2, Barcelona 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Espanyol 2, Barcelona 4.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Espanyol 2, Barcelona 4. Joselu (Espanyol) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Fernando Calero (Espanyol) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Adrià Pedrosa with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Marcos Alonso.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joselu (Espanyol) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Edu Expósito with a cross.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Franck Kessié replaces Pedri.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Espanyol. Edu Expósito replaces Nicolás Melamed.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Óscar Gil (Espanyol) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Adrià Pedrosa with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sergi Darder (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolás Melamed.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Espanyol. Luka Koleosho replaces Brian Oliván.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

  13. Booking

    Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

  15. Post update

    Nicolás Melamed (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Javier Puado (Espanyol) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Sergi Darder.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong with a through ball.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joselu (Espanyol) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolás Melamed.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Sergio Busquets tries a through ball, but Ousmane Dembélé is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joselu (Espanyol) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adrià Pedrosa with a through ball.

