Josh Ashby scored the third goal for Oxford City in their comfortable National League South play-off win

Oxford City have reached the fifth tier of English football for the first time in their history.

The Hoops beat St Albans City 4-0 in the National League South play-off final.

It saw them hit the highest point in their 141-year history, after finishing their league season in third.

St Albans had battled their way into the final after ending up sixth, but were dominated from the start at the RAW Charging Stadium.

Zac McEachran starred for the Hoops, teeing up Reece Fleet for the opener after just three minutes, and adding a second himself after a dreadful error by the Saints' on-loan Norwich keeper Dylan Berry, and then neatly setting up the third for Josh Ashby.

Antigua and Barbuda international Josh Parker added a fourth in first-half added time