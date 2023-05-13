Close menu

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, McGregor, Yilmaz, Roofe, Dundee, Reilly, Albion Rovers, Mair, Holt, Darvel, Falkirk, Agyeman, Kelty

Rangers manager Michael Beale has all but confirmed that Allan McGregor's Ibrox career is coming to an end, with the 41-year-old former Scotland goalkeeper poised to hang up his gloves at the end of this season. (Football Scotland)external-link

Rangers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz has dismissed reports he will return to Turkey after only a year at Ibrox, with the left-back suggesting that Saturday's Old Firm win over Celtic will not be his last. (The National)external-link

Injured Rangers forward Kemar Roofe celebrated Saturday's 3-0 win over Celtic at a bar in Qatar, where he has been attending the world-renowned Aspetar clinic for treatment for his shoulder issue. (Football Scotland)external-link

Albion Rovers midfielder Charlie Reilly insists his reported move to Dundee is not finalised and "there are a couple of clubs talking" as the 21-year-old midfielder prepares to leave Cliftonville after their Scottish League 2 play-off final second leg against Spartans. (Sunday Post, print edition)

Charlie Reilly, who is poised to sign for Scottish Championship winners Dundee, says going part-time with Albion Rovers to "experience of men's football rather than reserves" was "the best thing I ever did" after being released by Hamilton Academical and Partick Thistle. (Scotland On Sunday)external-link

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Archie Mair was Notts County's hero as the on-loan Norwich City 22-year-old came on with 30 seconds left before saving twice in the penalty shoot-out to secure victory over Chesterfield in the National League play-off final. (Press & Journal)external-link

Kelty Hearts striker Alfredo Agyeman has agreed to join League 1 rivals Falkirk at the end of the season after the 23-year-old's two seasons in Fife. (The Courier)external-link

Darvel have named Tony McInally as their new manager after former Scotland midfielder Gary Holt turned them down. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)external-link

