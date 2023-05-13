Scottish Gossip: Rangers, McGregor, Yilmaz, Roofe, Dundee, Reilly, Albion Rovers, Mair, Holt, Darvel, Falkirk, Agyeman, Kelty
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers manager Michael Beale has all but confirmed that Allan McGregor's Ibrox career is coming to an end, with the 41-year-old former Scotland goalkeeper poised to hang up his gloves at the end of this season. (Football Scotland)
Rangers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz has dismissed reports he will return to Turkey after only a year at Ibrox, with the left-back suggesting that Saturday's Old Firm win over Celtic will not be his last. (The National)
Injured Rangers forward Kemar Roofe celebrated Saturday's 3-0 win over Celtic at a bar in Qatar, where he has been attending the world-renowned Aspetar clinic for treatment for his shoulder issue. (Football Scotland)
Albion Rovers midfielder Charlie Reilly insists his reported move to Dundee is not finalised and "there are a couple of clubs talking" as the 21-year-old midfielder prepares to leave Cliftonville after their Scottish League 2 play-off final second leg against Spartans. (Sunday Post, print edition)
Charlie Reilly, who is poised to sign for Scottish Championship winners Dundee, says going part-time with Albion Rovers to "experience of men's football rather than reserves" was "the best thing I ever did" after being released by Hamilton Academical and Partick Thistle. (Scotland On Sunday)
Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Archie Mair was Notts County's hero as the on-loan Norwich City 22-year-old came on with 30 seconds left before saving twice in the penalty shoot-out to secure victory over Chesterfield in the National League play-off final. (Press & Journal)
Kelty Hearts striker Alfredo Agyeman has agreed to join League 1 rivals Falkirk at the end of the season after the 23-year-old's two seasons in Fife. (The Courier)
Darvel have named Tony McInally as their new manager after former Scotland midfielder Gary Holt turned them down. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)