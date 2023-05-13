Close menu

Leeds 2-2 Newcastle: Police charge man with assault and entering field of play at Elland Road

Callum Wilson scores penalty for Newcastle against Leeds
The Premier League match finished in a 2-2 draw - striker Callum Wilson beat goalkeeper Joel Robles to score this first-half penalty for Newcastle

A man has been charged with assault and entering the field of play after an incident during Leeds' Premier League game against Newcastle on Saturday.

A spectator got into the managerial technical area from the home end during the second half at Elland Road.

He approached Newcastle manager Eddie Howe before being removed by security staff.

West Yorkshire Police said a man has been bailed to appear before magistrates on 21 July.

