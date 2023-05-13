Leeds 2-2 Newcastle: Police charge man with assault and entering field of play at Elland Road
A man has been charged with assault and entering the field of play after an incident during Leeds' Premier League game against Newcastle on Saturday.
A spectator got into the managerial technical area from the home end during the second half at Elland Road.
He approached Newcastle manager Eddie Howe before being removed by security staff.
West Yorkshire Police said a man has been bailed to appear before magistrates on 21 July.
