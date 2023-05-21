Match ends, West Ham United 3, Leeds United 1.
Leeds United's Premier League fate is hanging by a thread as Europa Conference League finalists West Ham came from behind to secure victory at London Stadium.
For the second week running Leeds were unable to hold on to a first-half lead and this time they did not even pick up a point following late goals from Jarrod Bowen and Manuel Lanzini.
An injury to striker Patrick Bamford, which must make him a doubt for Leeds' final game against Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road next weekend, was further disappointment for Sam Allardyce.
Leeds must beat Spurs and hope Everton do not defeat Bournemouth at Goodison Park or Leicester City collect four points from their final two games in order to stay up.
Judging by the resigned expressions on the faces of the Leeds fans who remained in the stadium until the final whistle, it is not something they think is likely.
It had looked so much more promising earlier in the game when Rodrigo lashed home a volley from Winston McKennie's long throw.
Allardyce believes clean sheets are the key to survival but one in this game proved beyond Leeds as Declan Rice produced a 31st-minute equaliser.
Bowen then finished off a flowing move to put West Ham - whose own top-flight future was confirmed 24 hours earlier - in front before Lanzini profited from Lucas Paqueta's inspired run along the goal line in added time.
- Follow reaction to West Ham v Leeds and the rest of Sunday's Premier League action
- What did you make of West Ham's display? Send us your views here
- How did you rate Leeds' performance? Have your say here
Leeds flop when it mattered most
Allardyce's typical responses to his side's shortcomings - a furious rant at Pascal Struijk for not charging forward at a second-half corner and chewing gum thrown to the ground in frustration at another attack that floundered in its infancy - made it obvious what he thought about the situation.
At the start of the game when West Ham - showing six changes to the team that started against AZ Alkmaar - looked lethargic and again in the middle when they went back into their shell, Leeds lacked the guile to open up David Moyes' side.
When the hosts did rouse themselves, Leeds lacked the ability to keep them out.
The final score could have been even worse but Pablo Fornals and Rice passed up clear opportunities to score.
Last season at Brentford they managed to save themselves despite starting the last day in the bottom three. This time - having sacked two managers in Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia as well as football director Victor Orta in search of an escape - the chances of a successful outcome look more remote.
Rice will be tough to replace
In all likelihood this was Rice's last West Ham appearance at London Stadium.
But even if he does move in the summer, he has one big assignment left as a Hammer in Prague next month.
However, as personal sign-offs go, his latest Hammers goal was a good one.
He proudly carried his baby son out as his personal mascot before the game and after it started, he marked the day with an excellent volleyed finish to a superb move.
Pablo Fornals helped create it with a delicate lofted pass to send Bowen running towards the goal line and the England forward lifted his cross to the far post where an unmarked Rice sent it bouncing into the net.
Rice's celebration ended with him on his knees by the corner flag as he was mobbed by his team-mates.
Quite how West Ham intend to replace Rice, if indeed he leaves, is a summer conundrum that will not be easily solved.
That problem is for another day. Rice's immediate task is to emulate Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds by becoming a West Ham captain to lift a major trophy.
Player of the match
RiceDeclan Rice
West Ham United
Avg
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
8.08
- Squad number11Player nameLucas PaquetáAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number10Player nameLanziniAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number72Player nameMubamaAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number24Player nameKehrerAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number18Player nameIngsAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number33Player nameEmersonAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number2Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number5Player nameCoufalAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number21Player nameOgbonnaAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number4Player nameZoumaAverage rating
6.08
Leeds United
Avg
- Squad number19Player nameRodrigoAverage rating
5.25
- Squad number22Player nameRoblesAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number25Player nameKristensenAverage rating
4.68
- Squad number11Player nameHarrisonAverage rating
4.63
- Squad number28Player nameMcKennieAverage rating
4.62
- Squad number5Player nameKochAverage rating
4.58
- Squad number39Player nameWöberAverage rating
4.54
- Squad number21Player nameStruijkAverage rating
4.50
- Squad number29Player nameGnontoAverage rating
4.47
- Squad number4Player nameForshawAverage rating
4.17
- Squad number2Player nameAylingAverage rating
4.15
- Squad number9Player nameBamfordAverage rating
3.66
- Squad number10Player nameSummervilleAverage rating
3.53
- Squad number7Player nameAaronsonAverage rating
3.37
- Squad number8Player nameRocaAverage rating
3.19
- Squad number42Player nameGreenwoodAverage rating
2.93
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fabianski
- 5Coufal
- 4ZoumaSubstituted forKehrerat 45'minutes
- 21Ogbonna
- 33Emerson
- 28Soucek
- 41Rice
- 20BowenSubstituted forLanziniat 84'minutes
- 11Lucas PaquetáBooked at 65mins
- 8FornalsSubstituted forJohnsonat 90+3'minutes
- 18IngsSubstituted forMubamaat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Johnson
- 3Cresswell
- 9Antonio
- 10Lanzini
- 13Aréola
- 14Cornet
- 22Benrahma
- 24Kehrer
- 72Mubama
Leeds
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Robles
- 2Ayling
- 25Kristensen
- 39Wöber
- 21StruijkSubstituted forGreenwoodat 84'minutes
- 28McKennieSubstituted forRocaat 84'minutes
- 5KochBooked at 88mins
- 4ForshawSubstituted forAaronsonat 62'minutes
- 19RodrigoBooked at 82mins
- 9BamfordSubstituted forGnontoat 34'minutes
- 11HarrisonSubstituted forSummervilleat 62'minutesBooked at 80mins
Substitutes
- 1Meslier
- 6Cooper
- 7Aaronson
- 8Roca
- 10Summerville
- 24Rutter
- 29Gnonto
- 42Greenwood
- 62Chilokoa-Mullen
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 3, Leeds United 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Vladimír Coufal (West Ham United).
Post update
Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 3, Leeds United 1. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Paquetá.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Divin Mubama replaces Danny Ings.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Ben Johnson replaces Pablo Fornals.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robin Koch.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Tomás Soucek.
Post update
Foul by Tomás Soucek (West Ham United).
Post update
Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Robin Koch (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Vladimír Coufal (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Robin Koch (Leeds United).
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Gnonto.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Big Sam is on a par with Klopp and Pep 😅🤣
“Marching down together…”
Hoping they win in Prague.
Proper club, and proper fans.
I’m sure there are Clubs queuing up to nab him at the end of the Season 🤣
Give Leeds 9 mins extra time and they concede.
What a fix!
Kamikaze defence and useless strikers.
16yrs plus of obscurity coming up