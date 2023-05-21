Close menu
West HamWest Ham United3LeedsLeeds United1

West Ham United 3-1 Leeds United: Whites stay in relegation zone after defeat

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at London Stadium

Leeds United players applauding the fans, who look dejected after their defeat by West Ham
Leeds United fans looked resigned to relegation after the defeat at West Ham

Leeds United's Premier League fate is hanging by a thread as Europa Conference League finalists West Ham came from behind to secure victory at London Stadium.

For the second week running Leeds were unable to hold on to a first-half lead and this time they did not even pick up a point following late goals from Jarrod Bowen and Manuel Lanzini.

An injury to striker Patrick Bamford, which must make him a doubt for Leeds' final game against Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road next weekend, was further disappointment for Sam Allardyce.

Leeds must beat Spurs and hope Everton do not defeat Bournemouth at Goodison Park or Leicester City collect four points from their final two games in order to stay up.

Judging by the resigned expressions on the faces of the Leeds fans who remained in the stadium until the final whistle, it is not something they think is likely.

It had looked so much more promising earlier in the game when Rodrigo lashed home a volley from Winston McKennie's long throw.

Allardyce believes clean sheets are the key to survival but one in this game proved beyond Leeds as Declan Rice produced a 31st-minute equaliser.

Bowen then finished off a flowing move to put West Ham - whose own top-flight future was confirmed 24 hours earlier - in front before Lanzini profited from Lucas Paqueta's inspired run along the goal line in added time.

Leeds flop when it mattered most

Allardyce's typical responses to his side's shortcomings - a furious rant at Pascal Struijk for not charging forward at a second-half corner and chewing gum thrown to the ground in frustration at another attack that floundered in its infancy - made it obvious what he thought about the situation.

At the start of the game when West Ham - showing six changes to the team that started against AZ Alkmaar - looked lethargic and again in the middle when they went back into their shell, Leeds lacked the guile to open up David Moyes' side.

When the hosts did rouse themselves, Leeds lacked the ability to keep them out.

The final score could have been even worse but Pablo Fornals and Rice passed up clear opportunities to score.

Last season at Brentford they managed to save themselves despite starting the last day in the bottom three. This time - having sacked two managers in Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia as well as football director Victor Orta in search of an escape - the chances of a successful outcome look more remote.

Rice will be tough to replace

In all likelihood this was Rice's last West Ham appearance at London Stadium.

But even if he does move in the summer, he has one big assignment left as a Hammer in Prague next month.

However, as personal sign-offs go, his latest Hammers goal was a good one.

He proudly carried his baby son out as his personal mascot before the game and after it started, he marked the day with an excellent volleyed finish to a superb move.

Pablo Fornals helped create it with a delicate lofted pass to send Bowen running towards the goal line and the England forward lifted his cross to the far post where an unmarked Rice sent it bouncing into the net.

Rice's celebration ended with him on his knees by the corner flag as he was mobbed by his team-mates.

Quite how West Ham intend to replace Rice, if indeed he leaves, is a summer conundrum that will not be easily solved.

That problem is for another day. Rice's immediate task is to emulate Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds by becoming a West Ham captain to lift a major trophy.

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 5Coufal
  • 4ZoumaSubstituted forKehrerat 45'minutes
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 33Emerson
  • 28Soucek
  • 41Rice
  • 20BowenSubstituted forLanziniat 84'minutes
  • 11Lucas PaquetáBooked at 65mins
  • 8FornalsSubstituted forJohnsonat 90+3'minutes
  • 18IngsSubstituted forMubamaat 90+4'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Johnson
  • 3Cresswell
  • 9Antonio
  • 10Lanzini
  • 13Aréola
  • 14Cornet
  • 22Benrahma
  • 24Kehrer
  • 72Mubama

Leeds

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Robles
  • 2Ayling
  • 25Kristensen
  • 39Wöber
  • 21StruijkSubstituted forGreenwoodat 84'minutes
  • 28McKennieSubstituted forRocaat 84'minutes
  • 5KochBooked at 88mins
  • 4ForshawSubstituted forAaronsonat 62'minutes
  • 19RodrigoBooked at 82mins
  • 9BamfordSubstituted forGnontoat 34'minutes
  • 11HarrisonSubstituted forSummervilleat 62'minutesBooked at 80mins

Substitutes

  • 1Meslier
  • 6Cooper
  • 7Aaronson
  • 8Roca
  • 10Summerville
  • 24Rutter
  • 29Gnonto
  • 42Greenwood
  • 62Chilokoa-Mullen
Referee:
Peter Bankes

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home19
Away12
Shots on Target
Home9
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United 3, Leeds United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United 3, Leeds United 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Vladimír Coufal (West Ham United).

  5. Post update

    Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! West Ham United 3, Leeds United 1. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Paquetá.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Divin Mubama replaces Danny Ings.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Ben Johnson replaces Pablo Fornals.

  10. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robin Koch.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Tomás Soucek.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Tomás Soucek (West Ham United).

  15. Post update

    Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Booking

    Robin Koch (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Vladimír Coufal (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Robin Koch (Leeds United).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rodrigo (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Gnonto.

