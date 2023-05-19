Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Pablo Fornals and Declan Rice have a Europa Conference League final to look forward to after they helped West Ham beat AZ Alkmaar in the semi-final second leg on Thursday

TEAM NEWS

West Ham will assess a number of unnamed players who sustained minor injuries against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

Forward Gianluca Scamacca has been ruled out of their remaining fixtures following knee surgery.

Leeds captain Liam Cooper has returned to training after injury.

They are definitely without the suspended Junior Firpo and injured quartet of Tyler Adams, Stuart Dallas, Marc Roca and Luis Sinisterra.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

West Ham are essentially safe now. So, Hammers boss David Moyes has been quite entitled to focus on his side's Europa Conference League semi-final with his team selections in the past week or so, even if it has meant they have lost four of their past five Premier League games.

I know what Big Sam is trying to do at Leeds, but he was given such a short space of time to make a difference that appointing him was a massive gamble.

Leeds have only won two away league games all season and they probably won't try to play much football here. The plan will be to keep West Ham out and try to nick this.

Will it work? No, I don't think so. I can see them getting another draw, which is not what they need.

Prediction: 0-0

Those defeats have been by the following scorelines: 5-2 at Brentford, 2-1 at Crystal Palace, 4-3 at Tottenham, 1-0 at Chelsea, 4-1 at Arsenal and 2-1 at Fulham

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds have lost three of the five meetings since returning to the Premier League and won just one of their last eight matches against the Hammers in all competitions.

However, West Ham have been victorious in just two of their past 16 home league fixtures against Leeds.

West Ham United

West Ham have lost four of their past five league games, which is as many defeats as they suffered in their first 14 top-flight matches of 2023.

They are looking to avoid registering 20 or more defeats in a Premier League season for only the third time, after 2006-07 and 2013-14.

David Moyes' side have scored in all 12 of their home matches in all competitions in 2023 at an average of exactly two goals per game.

The only defeat Moyes has suffered in nine Premier League outings against Leeds came in last season's corresponding fixture, which the Whites won 3-2.

They have reached the final of a major European competition for the third time in their history, having won the 1964-65 Cup Winners' Cup and finished runners-up in the same competition in 1975-76.

Thirteen of their 25 victories in all competitions this season have come in Europe.

Moyes (657) and Sam Allardyce (539) have taken charge of 1,196 Premier League matches between them.

Leeds United

Leeds are aiming to avoid a seventh top-flight relegation in their history.

Only in 2003-04, when they were relegated, have the Whites suffered more Premier League defeats than the 19 they have so far this season.

They earned 23% of their points this season in their opening three games.

Leeds have both scored and conceded a goal in each of their last 11 league matches, the joint-longest such spell in their league history (also in October 1928 and December 1937).

They have conceded 150 top-flight goals since the start of last season, more than any other side in the five major European leagues.

Sam Allardyce is without a victory in his last eight top-flight games against West Ham, losing the last five with four different clubs.

Allardyce is also on a run of eight straight defeats against teams managed by David Moyes.

